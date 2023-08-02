Trump indicted: he spread falsehoods and tried to use the crowd to stay in power

«Despite having lost», Donald Trump «was determined to stay in power. And so for more than two months after the November 3, 2020 election, he spread lies »that the result of the vote was the result of fraud and that he «had won. False claims, which he knew were false »but which he «repeated and disseminated» to make them appear «legitimate and create an atmosphere of distrust and anger».

Lies and falsehoods

It is one of the main accusations – contained on the first of the 45 pages of the indictment for the assault on the American Congress on January 6, 2021 – that special prosecutor Jack Smith has advanced against the former US president.

Trump “had the right, like every American, to speak publicly about the election and even falsely claim that it was brought about by fraud. He was also authorized to request checks on the results through legal and appropriate methods – reads the second page of the indictment -. His efforts to change the result of the vote in each state by recount have not been successful ».

He used violence and chaos

The former president tried to convince his vice president “to use his ceremonial role for the certification of the vote, to alter the result of the election”: when these attempts failed, he tried to “use the crowd of his supporters gathered at Washington to pressure the vice president to fraudulently alter the election results,” the indictment continues on page 32. Trump is then accused of using the violence and chaos of the assault on Capitol Hill.

“He has repeatedly refused to approve a message directed to the rioters” asking them to leave the US Congress. Instead of proceeding as his collaborators requested, the tycoon “posted two tweets in which he did not ask the rioters to leave Capitol Hill but falsely suggested that the crowd was peaceful”.

