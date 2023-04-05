Prima the indictment. Then the explosion. After listening to the 34 counts of indictment against him in the court of Manhattan, Donald Trump is back in Florida and he railed against judges, prosecutors, political enemies. “This sham case was only opened to interfere with the upcoming 2024 election. It must be closed immediately,” he said Trump at a press conference convened at Mar-a-Lago, just in anticipation of the indictment. The speech of Trump has clearly revealed a willingness to use the inquiries judicial as the central element of the electoral campaign for 2024, making himself the victim of the most sensational witch hunt in American history, forcing the Republican party – the entire Republican party – to take a stand in his defense. Payment process a Stormy Danielsand in other cases of a sexual nature identified by the prosecutor’s office Manhattanshould start in spring 2024, then in full swing campagna presidential. The judicial history of Trump will therefore be inextricably intertwined with the choice of the next president of the United States.

“He’s frustrated. Angry. Furious. But he is also motivated like never before. There’s nothing that can stop him.” As Todd Blanchepart of the legal team of Trumpdescribes the mood of the former president after the indictment in the court of Manhattan. Effectively, Trump is back in Florida and gave a short and excited speech, which seemed like a second launch of his electoral campaign. The first launch, in November, had been subdued. Trump it came, then, from the defeat of many of its candidates in the midterm elections. This time, in the ballroom of Mar-a-Lago decked out in the colors of the American flag, the tones were far from nuanced. “I never thought something like this could happen in America“, he said Trump. “The only crime I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation against those who seek to destroy it.” Trump first attacked i Democratswho would have tried to destroy it by inventing false accusations of connivance with Foreign countries. “From the beginning, i Democrats they spied on my countryside. Remember they attacked me with a series of fraudulent surveys? Russia. Russia. Russia. Ukraine. Ukraine. Ukraine. Impeachment hoax number one. Impeachment hoax number two. Illegal and unconstitutional raid on Mar-a-Lago hoax. The FBI and the Justice Department relentlessly prosecuting Republicans.”

Before him, there was an audience of family memberspolitical friends, invited, which made the occasion similar to an electoral event, rather than a press conference to reply to the accusations of the prosecutor of Manhattan. His son was applauding him under the spotlights of the TVs Donald Trump Jr. and current girlfriend and adviser to Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle. There were the daughter Tiffany and the husband, Michael Boulos. There was the other son, Ericwith his wife Lara. There were i politicians republicans closer to the former president and his “Make America Great Again”: Matt GaetzMarjorie Taylor Greene, Newt Gingrich. Despite the court judge of New YorkJuan Merchan, had warned him not to use the trial to deliver “inflammatory speeches” and fuel a climate of tension and disorder (Merchant however, he did not want to impose a “gag order”, the obligation not to talk about the trial), Trump he immediately attacked prosecutors and judges who, in his opinion, are persecuting him for purely political ends. The District Attorney of Manhattan Alvin Bragg was once again defined as “a magistrate supported by Soros”, “a failed local prosecutor indicting a former U.S. president for the first time in history United States on grounds that every single legal expert and analyst deems baseless.”

Trump invited Bragg to “resign” after leaking details of the indictment to the media before the hearing opens on Tuesday. She to end up overwhelmed by the anger of Trump she was also the wife of Bragg, who would be “his hater”, and the daughter of the magistrate, who worked for Kamala Harris in the past. The same judge who presided over the indictment hearing was not saved, namely Juan Merchan, also defined as a “professional hater of Trump”. To end up under the barbs and insults of the former president were also the subjects and protagonists of the other investigations currently open on him. Jack Smith, the Special Counsel leading the investigation into the top secret documents that Trump he stole from White Housetaking them to his private residence of Mar-a-Lago, has been called “a crazy special prosecutor”. “As president, I have the right to declassify documents. If I take them with me, it’s an automatic declassification,” he said Trumpthus denying having done anything illegal and once again accusing the FBI, which led the raid on Mar-a-Lago to recover the documents, of persecutory conduct.

Letitia Jamesthe Democratic and African-American attorney general of New York State who led the investigation into the assets of the Trump Organization that would be overstated to obtain bank loans, was defined by Trump a “reverse racist who campaigned to frame Trump”. There was no lack of reference to the investigation of the Georgiadove Trump is under investigation for the phone call to the secretary of state Brad Raffensperger in which he asked to find him eleven thousand votes needed to beat Joe Biden and win the election. Trump he called that call “absolutely perfect, even more perfect than the one I made with the president of Ukraine” (a reference to the conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyin which he suggested that Ukraine investigate the family’s affairs Biden a Kievwhich was the subject of his first impeachment).

In short, a complete examination of his trouble judicialseasoned with insults and often imaginative reconstructions, which shows how the former president plans to use his status as a suspect/indicted to give further impetus to the presidential campaign and to become the Republican candidate in 2024. After all, according to Manhattan they gave up taking a mugshot of him, as was customary at the time of the indictment, for fear that Trump could use that very photo for his campaign posters. The strategy of Trump it is obviously aimed primarily at the Republican party. Posing as a victim of a political persecution unprecedented, lamenting that he is the only true defender of American integrity and greatness, Trump aims to make a clean sweep of possible challengers in the Republican field, whose candidacy, precisely in opposition to Trump, would immediately be seen as a stance in favor of those who want to destroy America. A first result is already there. Mitt Romneythe Republican and moderate senator of the Utahusually very critical of Trumpreleased a statement saying that “the attorney of Manhattan dramatically widened the charges against Trump purely for political purposes”. “No one is above the law, but everyone is entitled to fair treatment under the law,” he explains Romney, who therefore takes a stand alongside his old political enemy. If it does Romneyhardly the rest of the republican world doesn’t do it, sucked into the polarization fierce which, once again, Trump manages to impose the quadro politico.