Tension is growing over the threats from Trump supporters after the investigation involving the former president. A dozen of his supporters armed with rifles and pistols gathered outside the FBI headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, to protest the federal raid in Mar-a-Lago. This is shown in a video broadcast by CNN. The protest took place on Saturday but the images have only now circulated. Supporters accused the FBI of conducting an “illegal” operation. Some had their faces covered, armed to the teeth, and waved American flags.

Usa, Trump investigated for espionage by the FBI. Boxes of top secret documents seized. The former president: “I had declassified them” by our correspondent Anna Lombardi 12 August 2022



Meanwhile, two leading Democrat figures in the House have asked the director of US intelligence, Avril Haines, for an “urgent briefing” on Donald Trump’s actions after the FBI search in Mar-a-Lago to establish “the assessment of damage “caused by the former president.