Home World Trump investigated, a video shows armed supporters in front of the FBI headquarters in Arizona. Risks of violence, appeal to intelligence
World

Trump investigated, a video shows armed supporters in front of the FBI headquarters in Arizona. Risks of violence, appeal to intelligence

by admin
Trump investigated, a video shows armed supporters in front of the FBI headquarters in Arizona. Risks of violence, appeal to intelligence

Tension is growing over the threats from Trump supporters after the investigation involving the former president. A dozen of his supporters armed with rifles and pistols gathered outside the FBI headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, to protest the federal raid in Mar-a-Lago. This is shown in a video broadcast by CNN. The protest took place on Saturday but the images have only now circulated. Supporters accused the FBI of conducting an “illegal” operation. Some had their faces covered, armed to the teeth, and waved American flags.

Usa, Trump investigated for espionage by the FBI. Boxes of top secret documents seized. The former president: “I had declassified them”

by our correspondent Anna Lombardi

Meanwhile, two leading Democrat figures in the House have asked the director of US intelligence, Avril Haines, for an “urgent briefing” on Donald Trump’s actions after the FBI search in Mar-a-Lago to establish “the assessment of damage “caused by the former president.

See also  Poland, Bagnasco mission to investigate pedophilia in the church

You may also like

Shooting at Canberra airport, airport evacuated. A catch

Wang He: Military exercise around Taiwan is a...

׳ģ ƴ̬ ŻƼ· UBE¶ܼͷ–

Jerusalem, armed attack on a bus: 7 injured,...

French President Macron backs Rushdie: His struggle is...

Global market: Iran “acceptable” EU proposal text is...

The search of former US President Trump’s residence...

EU Presidency Will Propose Visa Ban For All...

Jerusalem, attack on a bus: seven injured

Criticizing the CCP for changing the status quo...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy