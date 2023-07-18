Trump investigated for assault on Capitol Hill: what you need to know

Donald Trump is also under investigation for the assault on Congress. He is the former president himself to make it known with a post on Truth Social in which he claims to have received a letter from the special prosecutor, Jack Smith, in which he is informed that he is the subject of an investigation by the grand jury. “Mad Jack Smith, Joe Biden’s Justice Department attorney, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am the subject of a January 6 grand jury inquiry,” Trump wrote, stating that in the letter “I am given just 4 days to present myself to the grand jury, which almost always means arrest and indictment”.

