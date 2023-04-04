NEW YORK. There are just a few hours left before the former US president enters the courtroom, where the trial is being celebrated in which Donald Trump finds himself defending himself against as many as 34 charges, including forgery of company documents. No handcuffs and no mugshot: the former president will be spared the traditional treatment reserved for common criminals. Trum is in New York, where he is in the Trump Tower, his skyscraper on Fifth Avenue. The former president will be handed over at 2.15 pm (8.15 pm Italian time) by the authorities of the Manhattan prosecutor’s office for the hearing in which the charges linked to the story of the porn star Stormy Daniels will be formalized immediately.

Trump wants to speak to the US immediately after the hearing

Donald Trump does not want to wait to be in Mar-a-Lago to comment on his indictment: sources close to the former American president quoted by Guardian explain that Trump would like to make an initial comment immediately after the hearing tonight. At first he had thought of expressing himself when leaving the court, then he gave up for security reasons. At the moment it is not known whether a definitive decision on the matter has been made, also because those close to him urge him to wait until he has returned to his residence in Florida, where friends and supporters should gather. Advisors have warned Trump that any unplanned comment puts him at greater risk than his case: the Mar-a-Lago speech would be reviewed by his lawyers before being delivered, the newspaper said.

Three lawyers to face trial

Former President Trump has hired a new lawyer in the legal team, Todd Blanche, who will join Joe Tacopina and Susan Necheles, the two lawyers who represented him in the investigation fielded by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, Alvin Bragg, which led to the indictment. The former president, who today faces the historic hearing in the Stormy Daniels case, denies any wrongdoing and intends to plead not guilty, but clearly wants to increase the firepower of his defensive team. Blanche has previously worked on defense Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chief, and Igor Fruman, an associate of Trump’s former attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

If Trump is the first former US president to be indicted, Judge Juan Manuel Merchan is the first to deal with a case in which the defendant was a tenant of the White House. And Merchan is a judge of Colombian origin, born in Bogota and arrived in the US with his family when he was just six years old. Since then, in search of the American dream, he has climbed all the rungs of society: he grew up in a humble house in Jackson Heights, Queens, washed the dishes to help his family and pay for his studies, then made a dazzling career .

Trump publicly attacked him with a post on Truth, in which he told his followers: “Judge Merchan hates me.” Trump knows him well, because Merchan has already led the investigation against the Trump Organization which ended with a $1.6 million fine. And he also managed the agreement with Allen Weisselberg: in this case, the tycoon accused him of “brutally arming” his former financial director against him after he had decided to collaborate in order to receive a sharp reduction in sentence.

Who is the judge

Merchan is the first in his family to go to university: after completing studies in economics and finance at Baruch College, he then studied law at Hofstra University. His judicial career began in 1994 as an assistant district attorney in Manhattan. After five years, he was transferred to the federal Attorney General’s office in New York; and in 2009, already well known in the judicial world, he became an interim judge of what is known in New York as the supreme court: the court of first instance.

Al New York Times, a former prosecutor who worked with him, Jose Fanjul, said: “He is someone who reads every word of every page, including the footnotes and the cases that are cited in the courtroom.” “His fidelity to the law – he added – makes him a person of high morality”. Marchan also has the dossier against Steve Bannon, Trump’s historic ally, accused of misappropriation of the resources raised to build the wall on the southern border of the United States.