Listen to the audio version of the article

Donald Trump is ready to run again. The announcement of his run for the 2024 presidential election is expected at 9 pm in New York, 3 am in Italy.

The timing couldn’t be worse for Republicans. Trump-backed candidates failed in key races in last week’s midterm elections as voters rejected deniers and others with extreme positions on social issues such as abortion rights and education.

The Dems also collect a new success in the race for governors, with their candidate Katie Hobbs elected in Arizona in the direct challenge with the Trumpian Kari Lake. Another thud for the tycoon, enraged with his staff but still determined to retry the ascent to the White House in the 2024 presidential elections.

However, a growing number of Republicans are skeptical of the former president’s re-nomination due to the disappointing performance of the Republican party in the midterm elections.

After weeks of speculating about the possibility of entering the 2024 presidential race, Trump, 76, is nonetheless set to make a “very important announcement” on Tuesday at 9 p.m. New York time that would make him the top contender for both parties. to officially declare.