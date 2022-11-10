Trump is scheduled to be the biggest loser in the midterm elections: the abacus of taking advantage of the situation to hit the election has been empty



Financial Associated Press, November 10 (Editor Shi Zhengcheng)As the 2022 midterm elections in the United States enter the vote-counting stage, the struggle for political power has finally come to a point where the results will be announced. Although it is still some time before the results are fully disclosed, even the pro-Republican media Fox News has to admit that,The expected “Republican victory” is unlikely to appear。

But given that a Republican victory in the House of Representatives is still the benchmark outcome, this year’s election is an acceptable outcome for most in the center of American politics, except for Trump.

Why is Trump unhappy?

After hearing one bad news after another on Tuesday night, according to CNN, which has long had a bad relationship with Trump,Trump ‘livid’ and yelling at ‘everyone’。

Although it is obviously impossible for Trump to admit that “the election is unfavorable”, judging from his series of high-profile foreshadowing behaviors beforehand, the current election results do not add points to his bid for the 2024 election, and even have the opposite effect.

On Tuesday night, local time, Trump hosted a campaign night party at Mar-a-Lago, inviting a group of reporters to record his envisioned moment of glory. Trump’s team also prepared a four-page document for reporters, titled “Trump’s unprecedented success in 2022“, which aims to promote his contribution to this election, as well as to build momentum for him to compete in the 2024 election.

(Trump propaganda document, source: social media) Considering that Trump has announcedThere will be a big announcement on the 15thit would be a better script to enter the general election with the victory of the mid-term election, but this abacus has been empty.

Although candidates endorsed by Trump are invincible in the party’s primary election, they have not shown much combat effectiveness in the head-to-head competition with Democratic candidates.

On the eve of the press release, Dr. Oz, the Pennsylvania Senate candidate promoted by Trump, has conceded defeat to his rival.This loss also meansRepublicans may put their hopes of taking control of the Senate entirely on Georgia’s candidate Herschel Walkerhe is still trailing, but has the hope of dragging his rivals into the second round of voting.

(Trump & Dr. Oz, source: social media) In Arizona, another battleground state, Trump-backed Senate nominee Blake Masters is also significantly behind. In the gubernatorial race, Trump-backed candidates also lost races in Michigan and Arizona.

Of course, Trump’s vision is not completely unreliable. J. D. Vance, his endorsement, stands out in Ohio’s Senate race. Vance is the author of the best-selling memoir “The Elegy of a Countryman,” but Trump’s appeal to “red neck” is a key factor in his ability to stand on the stage of the midterm elections.

In addition, Trump-backed Ted Budd also won the Senate election in South Carolina, and Katie Britt also won the Senate election in the deep red state of Alabama by nearly 30 percentage points. Complete victory.

Although this result itself is not too bad, for Trump, who is aiming to impact the 2024 election, the failure to take advantage of Biden’s low approval rating to win a big victory is not a blow in itself. Especially after another Republican 2024 favorite, DeSantis, won the Florida gubernatorial election, leaving the former president’s position in a more delicate state.

For the current situation, Trump is not completely unexpected. In an interview with the media on Tuesday, he said that if the Republican Party wins the midterm elections, then the credit is all his, but he should not be blamed if the result is poor. Trump then added: “Actually it could be the opposite, this bunch of people don’t thank me when they do well, and when they don’t do well, they blame me for everything.”