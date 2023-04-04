Home World Trump lands in New York, challenge before the trial: “Take Biden, not me”
World

Trump lands in New York, challenge before the trial: “Take Biden, not me”

by admin
Trump lands in New York, challenge before the trial: “Take Biden, not me”

NEW YORK – Yet another attack on magistrates – “Take Biden, examine his documents, not me” – Donald Trump he entrusted it to the social Truth shortly before landing in New York, posting from the plane. Regardless of the slogan that has been circulating among the Republicans in recent hours: the “let’s keep calm” repeated by the speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy. And also reiterated by the conspiracy deputy Marjorie Taylor Greene than at noon today – two hours before the ex-president’s summons at 2.15pm

See also  At the opening of the United Nations General Assembly Biden will make his debut in Afghanistan. The issue of the representative of Afghanistan becomes the focus

You may also like

Trump in court: he will be indicted on...

Lavrov on relations between China and Russia |...

Former U.S. President Trump was criminally prosecuted and...

Mandic: six Covid positive patients. Pulmonology ‘closes’

salaries of football coaches | Sport

Horoscope for April 4th | Entertainment

Sicily’s no to photovoltaics, government opening up on...

German chancellor visits Romania, leaders of the two...

Palermo, Cosenza arrives on Easter Monday hungry for...

Average exchange rate of the euro April 4,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy