On January 28, former President Donald Trump kicked off his 2024 presidential race with two rallies in New Hampshire and South Carolina, two of the early voting states: these are the first meetings with voters from his campaign election, since he announced his intention to run again for the White House more than two months ago.

Deep State, Rinos and Washington establishment in the sights

“The 2024 elections – explained Trump addressing a small number of loyalists – are our last chance to save our country, and we need a leader who is ready to do it from day one”. “Together we will complete the unfinished business of making America great again,” Trump added, during his evening speech in Colombia at an event to introduce his South Carolina leadership team.

“There is only one president who has defied the entire establishment in Washington, and with your vote next year we will do it again,” he continued. “We need a fighter who can take on the left, the swamp, the media, the ‘deep state’… the globalists and China, and stand up for America,” she added. The tycoon targeted the radical left, the Rinos (Republicans in name only, ed) “more dangerous than the Democrats”, the critical theory of race, gender ideology and even “the Chinese-made wind turbines that they kill the birds.” The former president also boasted of his alleged successes in matters of ‘law and order’, immigration, strengthening the army.

Shield on the US against the nuclear threat

In a video released online in the last few hours to coincide with the start of face-to-face meetings with voters, Trump also promised to build an “impenetrable dome” over the United States if he is re-elected president, re-launching his warning about the possible ” catastrophe” of a third world war, which would make the previous two as “very small battles”. To address this potential threat, Trump will “build a state-of-the-art next-generation missile defense shield, just as Israel is now protected by the Iron Dome.” The tycoon said that nuclear threats are made by other countries “because they have no respect for our leadership”. Words that come the day after the publication of a message on Truth Social where Trump assured that he could negotiate an end to the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours.