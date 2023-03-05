WASHINGTON. Trump appears on the stage of the Potomac Ballroom of the Gaylorr National & Resort Convention Center in Maryland, just outside Washington, when 5.30 has just struck. The room is a glitter of flashes and arms stretched up to film the president with smartphones, because Donald remains the president for his people, not the ex. The three days of the Conservative Political Action Conference (Cpac) closes in a crescendo, Trump is in the river in flood, splashing between nicknames, jokes, anecdotes eliciting applause, ovations, laughter. The keynote speech, as it is labeled in the program, ends up being a rally and the rally transcends into the show for the first 48 minutes. It is a Trump in 2016 version, America First and populism, foreign and hostile to Washington “I come from New York”, to the Republican establishment that he labels as the world of Romney and Bush, who makes fun of the investigations – three – that see him in their sights : “Before I became president, I didn’t even know what a grand jury and a subpoena were.” And he brands the Justice Department as “injustice”: There is something for the media, the fake media, for the radicals, the progressives, the communists, the Antifa galaxy, the Deep State and the bureaucracy. And obviously Hunter Biden’s laptop left in a repair center has become a mine of information on relations with Ukraine. It is one of the favorite themes of the right who is sitting in the audience, Trump mimics the dialogue between Hunter and his father Joe: “Dad, we have a problem”. The room explodes in laughter that becomes applause when Donald says that “Hunter is a criminal. Joe Biden is a criminal.” “In 2024 we will evict Biden from the White House”, says the president who has in mind the idea of ​​”saving America from those who want to destroy it. I will finish the wall and seal the borders”. He asks his people to join him in finishing up the unfinished business.

It is the fourth speech by the tycoon since on November 15 from Mar-a-Lago he announced the new takeover of the White House and the former tenant of the White House takes 43 minutes before saying what he will do when “he will be the 47th president”. And it is perhaps no coincidence that he dismantles Biden’s international approach step by step, starting from Ukraine and from the relationship with the allies to whom he relaunches the warning that as president he had used as a cudgel: either participate in the expenses for your security or America will not stand there to protect you. He comes to China and the hard line to follow with Xi Jinping and recalls that he is the only president who has not started wars and promises that “he will not start a third world war with him”. The audience appreciates, fully aligned with the doubts that are beginning to creep among the American right regarding military investments in support of Ukraine.

At the Cpac Trump plays home, he made his debut there in 2011, but now what has been the fulcrum of conservative activism for decades has taken a clear direction: among the corridors of the Gaylord it seems to be at a happening of the Maga movement and doubts about who this slice of America will support in the primaries do not even arise and there is no need to wait for the straw poll, the flying poll among the delegates. Trump takes 62%, DeSantis, governor of Florida, in the odor of candidacy, is stuck at 20%.

From today Trump is back on track, the primary season has officially begun after ninety minutes last night. Next steps, a trip to Iowa and a mega rally. It’s up to the rivals to take the field. Over the weekend, DeSantis went to California to seek support, fortune and money, where there are 5.2 million Republican votes to grab for the primaries and donor wallets.