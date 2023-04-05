Then he planted some legal mines, perhaps anticipating the demands of his defenders. The trial, he wrote, “should be moved to nearby Staten Island” avoiding the courthouse in Manhattan, a “very partisan venue, with some areas voting the Republican 1 percent. Staten Island (the only neighborhood in the Big Apple that voted for him in 2016 and 2020, ed) would be a very impartial and safe place for the trial”.

The delegitimization of judges

Hence the delegitimization of Judge Juan Merchant, a respected New York justice veteran of Colombian descent. “The highly biased judge and his family are well known as Trump haters…his daughter has worked for Kamala and now for the Biden-Harris campaign. He was a partisan disaster in a previous case linked to Trump, he did not recuse himself, he gave horrible orders to the jury, it is impossible to face him during this trial which is a witch hunt “, the tycoon accused again referring to the sentence to former finance chief of the Merchan-inflicted Trump Organization Allen Weisselberg, who is also overseeing the fraud and money laundering case against his former strategist Steve Bannon.

One of the prosecutors who represented the prosecution against Donald Trump today said he was “very concerned” about the effects that the former president’s “threat” messages could have on jurors and trial witnesses. With this in mind, reveals Nbcnews, the prosecution intends to ask for a protective order to guarantee the safety of witnesses. In recent days, Trump posted that his arrest could lead to “potentially death and destruction”.

Trump’s message on social media

As soon as he left the Trump Tower – where Melania also arrived – the former president wrote another live message: “I’m heading to court, it seems so surreal – Wow, they’re going to arrest me. I can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!”. Then, raising his fist in a sign of struggle, he reached the courthouse in a procession of Secret Service cars, in front of which hundreds of his supporters and hundreds of his enemies faced each other for hours with slogans and insults, but without the dreaded accidents.

Fan placards

“Use, Use.” “Trump 2024”, the chants of fans who flocked to the gathering of young Republicans, including conspiracy theorist MP Marjorie Taylor Greene and his colleague George Santos. «Lock him up» (slam him in), the response of the anti-Trumps, also armed with placards with the tycoon in a prisoner’s striped uniform: dividing them, in Collect Pond Park, are barricades and a police cordon.