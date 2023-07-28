Trump, new accusations: “He asked staff to delete surveillance videos”

Federal prosecutors in Washington have added another indictment against Donald Trump: in the management of confidential documents kept in his resort in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, the tycoon ordered the staff to delete the recordings of the security cameras. The new case emerged from the registration among the suspects of Carlos De Oliveira, one of the maintenance workers of the resort. The development of the investigation added three crimes against Trump: “alteration, mutilation and cancellation of evidence” through others.

For someone who has always declared that he “didn’t do anything wrong”, another blow. What did he want to hide? Perhaps the comings and goings of folders? Was it the fact that many of the presidential documents had been left unattended in one of the halls used for christening and wedding parties? He is the thirty-second indictment for Trump in the Mar-a-Lago vein. De Oliveira had been followed for months, ever since federal prosecutors became suspicious of a series of strange contacts between him and Yuscil Taveras, a tech expert at Mar-a-Lago.

At the end of June last year, De Oliveira had gone to Taveras and told him that the “boss” wanted the cancellation of the server that controlled the management of the images of the internal camera service. “What are we going to do?” De Oliveira commented when the coach explained to him that it wasn’t possible or even legal. The new indictment comes a few hours after the summit between the tycoon’s lawyers and federal prosecutors led by Jack Smith, the same ones who led to the indictment, also in Florida, of Trump and his aide, Walt Nauta, a month ago. for the illegal transfer of at least thirty-one confidential documents, among the hundreds, stolen from the White House upon leaving office. The American media had circulated the news that the prosecutors had informed the lawyers of the imminent development of the investigation. Trump defended himself on his social network, Truth, arguing that the news was totally unfounded. “My lawyers – he wrote – explained in a fruitful summit that I have not done anything wrong and that my indictment would have further destroyed our country”. “You don’t have to believe the Fake News,” he added.