The Trump Organization was convicted of tax fraud in a Manhattan court. Former President Donald Trump’s company was accused of masterminding a scheme to allow its top executives to evade taxes on a range of benefits received, such as housing and luxury cars. The guilty verdict came on the second day of jury deliberations following a three-year criminal investigation.

The head of finance of the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg, had pleaded guilty to having engineered the tax evasion scheme, implemented over 15 years, in exchange for a sentence of only 5 months in prison. As a result of the verdict, the Trump Organization could be fined up to $1.6 million. Former President Trump, who was not a defendant in this trial, called the proceeding against his company a “witch hunt” carried out by his Democratic political opponents.

However, it is a verdict with serious effects on the image of the tycoon, candidate for the White House, and on the company’s relations with banks and lending institutions.

