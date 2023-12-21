Trump out of the primaries, but nothing will change: a second term is inevitable

Nothing will change in the race Casa Biancaeven though the Colorado Supreme Court excluded Donald Trump from the Republican primary vote for having “incited” the assault on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021. He is the first presidential candidate in the history of America to be declared ineligible under the 14th Amendment, which excludes from public office officials involved in “insurrection or revolt” against the American government. Trump will almost certainly appeal to the federal Supreme Court in Washington will win the appeal, and in the meantime in the other 49 states everything will continue as before, including voting on Super Tuesday on March 5th.

Welcome to the most controversial and divisive US election campaign of all time. With Italian highlights. I had proof again a few evenings ago, at a meeting with a Roman group that calls itself the “Geopolitical Table”. The guest on duty, the rossobruno Marco Rizzo“a communist who eats children” (his words) but in dialogue with the ultra-right, anti-war and anti-vax Gianni Alemanno, spoke off the cuff, brilliantly, about the new poor Italians, the excessive power of multinationals who do not pay taxes, the decline of the United States, the multipolar world, the future predominance of the Brics, anti-woke politics, Pope Francis (“NATO has gone to barking at the borders of Russia”). Then, surprisingly, the communist amazed the audience by stating: “Given this is the way things are in the world, I hope that in 2024 Trump vinca the elections”. Voices, screams, protests: “you are a Marxist/fascist”, “how can you hope for the victory of a sociopath?”, and so on.

Rizzo, an honorable member for three legislatures and one as an MEP, therefore prefers the Donald Trump excluded from the Colorado primaries for insurrection, the man who said about immigrants “they are poisoning the blood of the United States” (response from the White House spokesman: “you ape Adolf Hitler”). Amazing? I may be naive but it amazes me that the founder of the Cossutti area of ​​Rifondazione Comunista and of the Italian Communists would not choose Biden, but rather the bombastic orange-haired pseudo billionaire indicted four times in as many trials for a total of 91 crimes, with accusations ranging, in fact, from having favored the January 6, 2021 an insurrection from armed assault on Congress, obstruction of justice, conspiracy to defraud the United States, to attempting to overturn the results of a free and fair election. Rizzo prefers an American president who will be “dictator only on the first day” in the Oval Office, as Trump said in an interview on Fox TV.

From countless signs it is understood that once elected (he could campaign from prison if he is judged guilty in the trials, even if a possible conviction would strengthen him in the eyes of the army of fans) Trump would have no doubt into abuse of his power. Tens of millions of Americans are attracted by their leader’s alt-right rhetoric mixed with many “isms”, racism, white supremacism, isolationism. True, but Trump has already promised to get to the point a clean sweep of his left-wing opponents and the “criminal Biden clique” (reference to his son Hunter, for whom the Democratic president is being impeached). In a post on social media he pledged to “eradicate the communists, Marxists, fascists and hooligans of the radical left who live like parasites within the borders of our country.”

Biden’s entourage, in defense of the continuous attacks launched by his opponent, comments as if in a dialogue of movie about dictators “Fairytale” by Russian director Aleksandr Sokurov: “The ex-president’s phrases they are reminiscent of those used by Hitler and Benito Mussolini against their enemies.” For Trumpians, hot water. Indeed, if Trump is elected, there will certainly be purges: the verb “eradicate” will become a concrete action. Shortly before being defeated in the 1920 presidential election (by over seven million votes), Trump had signed an executive order known as “Schedule F”. It would have allowed him to fire thousands of career federal employees. Objective: dismantle the deep statewhose greatest power lies in the management of foreign policy, to replace it with individuals whose No. 1 qualification is not competence but tireless loyalty to the leader (Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing government does exactly the same).

In this climate, concern is mounting among US Democrats LOSE the November 2024 elections.

Biden is currently trailing Trump in all polls. And The Donald strabatte the second in the race for the Republican nomination, Florida governor Ron DeSantis, by as many as 51 points. Democratic Party professionals say polls 11 months before the election make no sense. Yet, three factors continue to weigh on Biden’s re-election (whose approval numbers are continually decreasing, around 40%): the economy, the anti-establishment revolt and age. The dominant element in what decides the race for the White House is still in the mantra of Bill Clinton’s first electoral campaign: “It’s the economy, stupid”. The problem is not so much the strong economy, i.e. a job market robust, with unemployment effectively at historic lows. Rather, it’s inflation: the prices people see at the supermarket and at the gas pump scare the average American. Regarding the second reason for the voters’ choice, the heart of Trumpian populism beats there: the former president knows he can leverage the feeling of revenge of large segments of the electorate, millions of people with low school education, impoverished, who hate (rightly…) the traditional media and the politically correct establishment in Washington. Vote guaranteed.

But the biggest obstacle on Biden’s path to re-election is age. In many ways, Joe is probably healthier than the average 81-year-old, except that he looks his best old age. Whether or not you believe the tabloid and right-wing media reports that the Commander in Chief has undergone various plastic surgeries (his forehead immobile, he sometimes stares into the camera) the truth is that arthritis in his spine and neuropathy in his feet give him a gait stiffened and slow, he continually falls (down the stairs, onto the floor) and for this reason he is the subject of dozens of videos spread by the Republican right who mock him. Then there is the cognitive decline of Sleepy Joe, as Trump calls him, they say he suffers from senile dementia and/or Alzheimer’s. However, it can be said about age that if Trump were elected, at 79 he would supplant Biden as the oldest president in the history of America. And he’s fat, eats burgers and doesn’t do sports.

Before the electoral campaign really gets underway, among the democrat the so-called “Ruth Bader Ginsburg syndrome” (RBG) is slowly making its way. With Barack Obama as president, a message reached Ginsburg cautious but unequivocal, that is, consider resigning as a US Supreme Court justice, with Democrats still in the majority in the Senate and, consequently, the possibility of confirming a new judge. She, however, did not give up the bone, she resisted until her death at 87 while Trump was in office. Which allowed the Republican to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to replace it. Thus the historic reversal of the sentence took place Roe v. Wade – the new judge chosen by Trump provided the fifth and crucial vote – after which abortion became illegal again in America. Notorious feminist and leader (through sentences) of women’s rights, due to the stubbornness of old age, RBG has burned a legal and ideal heritage acquired and accepted by civil society, thus giving space to the hyper-conservatives god-fatherland-family and catapulting American women back 50 years.

Biden appears to have taken a similar path. And the other enjoys it, without doing anything other than raising the tone of the conflict. “If I shot a gun on Fifth Avenue, no one would be scandalized but rather I would gain millions of votes,” he said in his last election campaign. Instead of stepping aside, to allow Democratic voters to choose his more capable and younger potential successor (the governor of California Gavin Newsom) through the primaries (not scheduled today), Biden will force the American people to make a forced choice, but at high risk, indeed dangerous for America and the world. There is no space here to talk about the consequences that a second Trump mandate would have on the hottest geopolitical fronts: Russia, Ukraine, Europe, Israel, China. As everyone knows, it is a magma incandescent.

