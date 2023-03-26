Home World Trump promised to stop the war in Ukraine if elected president | Info
Trump has said that if he is re-elected president, he will end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours.

Izvor: YouTube/printscreen/Global News

Former US President and possible Republican presidential candidate Donald Tramphe promised his voters that he would end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours, if he is re-elected. Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin began deploying troops to the border of Ukraine after the “disaster” of his “kicking out of the White House,” Klix reports.

He accused the administration of President Joe Biden of not even trying to negotiate with Putin. “It’s no coincidence that the ‘deep state’ haunts me even more since I promised to end the war in Ukraine“, Trump said. He added that he could end the war “very quickly” when he is elected president.

“I will have an agreement within 24 hours. Standing before you today, I am the only candidate who made that promise.I will stand in the way of the Third World War we are heading towards” said Trump.

It is also important to point out that Trump was previously known for populist statements that were not grounded in reality, and everything seen in Ukraine so far clearly leads to the conclusion that it is practically impossible to stop the Russian invasion within the time frame that Trump mentions.

(FoNet/MONDO)

