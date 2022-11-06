Home World Trump relaunches forthcoming candidacy: “Soon I will make you very happy”
World

Trump relaunches forthcoming candidacy: “Soon I will make you very happy”

by admin
Trump relaunches forthcoming candidacy: “Soon I will make you very happy”

“I would love to do it now but I can’t because the focus has to be on them,” said the former president who flew to the Keystone State to support the candidacy of Republican Mehmet Oz for the Senate and Doug Mastriano for the seat of governor. In all likelihood, Pennsylvania will decide the control of the Upper House in the midterm elections held on Tuesday 8 November. Not surprisingly, in the last few hours, three American presidents have campaigned in Pennsylvania: Trump, Obama and Biden.

See also  After six months of VOA's observation of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the United States has added another 3 billion US dollars to assist Ukraine; US polls show that more than half of Americans are in favor of supporting Ukraine to withdraw troops from Russia - VOA Chinese Network - VOA Mandarin

You may also like

Rapid developments in Kherson and Zelensky’s first comments...

A rare scene appeared!Biden and Obama team up...

China-Laos Railway’s 11-month freight volume has repeatedly hit...

Pope meets youth in Bahrain: we need you!...

Midterm Usa, analysis: economic discontent can cause an...

Climate protesters shot again, Van Gogh’s famous painting...

Bahrain, from the cathedral in the desert the...

Trump coming back?It is rumored that there will...

The dissident on strike of thirst who threatens...

Climate protesters shot again after Van Gogh’s famous...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy