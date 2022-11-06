“I would love to do it now but I can’t because the focus has to be on them,” said the former president who flew to the Keystone State to support the candidacy of Republican Mehmet Oz for the Senate and Doug Mastriano for the seat of governor. In all likelihood, Pennsylvania will decide the control of the Upper House in the midterm elections held on Tuesday 8 November. Not surprisingly, in the last few hours, three American presidents have campaigned in Pennsylvania: Trump, Obama and Biden.