NEW YORK – The “Trump Project” has started. Not the return to the field, announced on Tuesday by the former president, who from the Mar-a-Lago stage praised his years in the White House, “America’s golden age” in which everyone was happy, “African Americans, Asians , Latins” – despite the protests that shook the country after the death of George Floyd -, claiming to have made “the biggest tax cuts in history” (but the primacy belongs to Reagan, notes the New York Times) and accusing Biden of having “given up on energy independence” which never was.

Not at all: