'Trump sexually assaulted E. Jean Carroll in a dressing room in 1996': Former president loses civil case and has to pay $5 million
'Trump sexually assaulted E. Jean Carroll in a dressing room in 1996': Former president loses civil case and has to pay $5 million

‘Trump sexually assaulted E. Jean Carroll in a dressing room in 1996’: Former president loses civil case and has to pay $5 million

Donald Trump sexually assaulted E. Jean Carrollbut did not rape her, in the changing room of a luxury department store in the spring of 1996. This is what was established by the jury of a federal court in Manhattan, made up of 6 men and three women, at the end of the examination of the allegations against the former president, who then, in 2022, defamed the writer when the allegations were brought to light. For this, it was decided in the civil case, she will have to pay 5 million dollars to the woman.

The sexual assault by Trump occurred in a locker room at the underwear department Of Bergdorf Goodmanwhile the defamation dates back to last October when the former president, denying the allegations, basically said that Carroll was not his “type” and suggested that the writer made up the story to raise the sales of his book in which he recounted in detail the allegations then brought to court.

The woman filed the lawsuit last November under the New York State Adult Survivors Acta state bill that opened a time window for sexual assault allegations like Carroll’s whose terms of prescription they have long since expired. Since it is not a criminal but a civil trial, as recalled by the Cnnlo testing standards it is not elevated to “beyond a reasonable doubt” but the “preponderance”as in Italy with the formula of “more probable than not”.

Trump denied any wrongdoing, did not defend himself and decided to don’t testify. And after the verdict, described as “shameful” by the former president, he went back to repeating: “I have absolutely no idea who this woman is. This verdict is one shame. A continuation of the larger one witch hunt of all time,” he wrote on social media Truth.

