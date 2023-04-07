Home World Trump slams New York prosecutors in multiple posts
Trump slams New York prosecutors in multiple posts

Trump slams New York prosecutors in multiple posts, calling his actions ‘despicable’

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-07 20:19

Overseas Network, April 7th According to a report by the US “New York Post” on April 6, former US President Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges when he appeared in court in New York City on the 4th local time, and subsequently charged New York prosecutors with Fang lashed out. In response, a former U.S. prosecutor called Trump’s attack “despicable.”

US media said that before the trial, Trump posted several inflammatory posts on social media targeting Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and others. Presiding Judge Juan Merchant did not issue a gag order in the case, but advised Trump’s lawyers to dissuade him from continuing his online comments. Hours later, however, Trump stepped up his criticism, saying Merchant and his family were part of a “plot to hate Trump”.

In this regard, former federal prosecutor Andrew Weisman said in an interview with US media that Trump’s behavior was unbelievable and “very despicable”, “If you respect judges and prosecutors, you shouldn’t do it, of course. Nor can it target their family members.”

Trump is the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges, with his next trial scheduled for Dec. 4 in New York. (Overseas Net Zhang Ni)

