Home » Trump, the trial for the alleged rape of E. Jean Carroll opens
World

Trump, the trial for the alleged rape of E. Jean Carroll opens

by admin
Trump, the trial for the alleged rape of E. Jean Carroll opens

New York – In the endless succession of judicial events concerning him, Donald Trump is also preparing to face the accusation of sexual assault brought by the writer E. Jean Carroll. The trial, which will begin today with jury selection, will not see the participation of either the former US president or the plaintiff.

Twenty days after the indictment for the undue payment to the porn actress Stormy Daniels, Trump now has to defend himself against two other different charges: the alleged rape suffered by Carroll in the mid-1990s and the defamation against the writer of the same affair.

Carroll said in 2019 — when Trump was still president — that the then-businessman locked her in the locker room of a New York department store and raped her. Facts that she had told two friends – called to testify in the trial – but which she had not reported to the police. Trump dismissed the allegations by saying that Carroll was “not her type” of her, that everything was “a joke and a lie” and that what the woman was only after was free fame for the promotion of a book.

See also  Slovenia, law approved to legalize gay marriage and adoptions

You may also like

Duško Ivanovic’s statement after Red Star’s win against...

Tragedy in Taormina, an elderly man dies in...

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia! Trigger a tsunami...

A kilogram of onions costs 1000 dinars in...

Russian Vitalija Diachenko thrown out of Polish plane...

Finally here are the 5 effective remedies against...

Napoli-Salernitana will not be moved: no contemporaneity with...

British media: US Republican Party is embracing extreme...

A man killed his own brother with an...

in Partinico a football memorial against leukemia and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy