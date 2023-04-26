Trump, the trial for violence and defamation against E. Jean Carroll is underway

In the endless succession of judicial events concerning him, Donald Trump is also preparing to face the accusation of sexual assault brought by the writer E. Jean Carroll. The trial, which will begin today with jury selection, will not see the participation of either the former US president or the plaintiff.

Twenty days after the indictment for the undue payment to the porn actress Stormy Daniels, Trump now has to defend himself against two other different charges: the alleged rape suffered by Carroll in the mid-1990s and the defamation against the writer of the same affair.

Carroll said in 2019 — when Trump was still president — that the then-businessman locked her in the locker room of a New York department store and raped her. Facts that she had told two friends – called to testify in the trial – but which she had not reported to the police. Trump dismissed the allegations by saying that Carroll “wasn’t her type” of her, that everything was “a joke and a lie” and that what the woman was looking for was only free fame for the promotion of a book.

Meanwhile, prosecutor Fanny Willis, who is investigating attempts by Donald Trump and his allies to subvert the results of the 2020 election in Georgia, announced that the decision on the indictment of the former president will be made between July 11 and September 1st.