The announcement made this morning by Donald Trump of his possible, imminent arrest by the Manhattan prosecutor’s office in the case of his alleged illegal payments to pornstar Stormy Daniels. The direct call to his followers to mobilize, complete with a date marked on the diaries, that of Tuesday 21 March, threatens to plunge the US back into the toxic climate of the weeks of the tormented transition of power between the tycoon and Joe Biden, in early 2021, which culminated in the assault on Congress. But the Republicans, according to the first reactions, do not seem to have any intention of calming spirits: quite the contrary. “Here we are again. One outrageous abuse of power by a radical prosecutor’s office that lets violent criminals go free and instead prosecutes a political revenge against Donald Trump,” the Speaker of the House wrote harshly on Twitter Kevin McCarthy, de facto the highest institutional manager of the Conservative Party. Commenting on the rumors about the possible indictment of The Donald, McCarthy also announced that he will ask the “relevant committees” of the House to immediately investigate to ascertain whether “federal funds have been used to subvert our democracy interfering in elections with politically motivated proceedings”.

Even harder, if possible, the stance of Marjorie Taylor Greene, an ultra-conservative MP of strict Trumpian observance. Which directly attacks the current US president. «Joe Biden’s Justice Department is coordinating with Democrats from the New York prosecutor’s office to arrest Donald Trump with false accusations are dated», Taylor Greene attacked on Twitter, reinforcing the dose: «This is what happens in the Communist countries to destroy political rivals. But the owner of Tesla and Twitter, Elon Musk, also wanted to have his say on the matter, and on its possible political consequences. Replying to a user who had shared the news – on his favorite social network, of course – Musk indicated his prediction. Lapidary: «If it happens (the arrest of the former president, ndr), Trump he will be re-elected with a landslide victory». Boutade, prediction or hope?

Photo: EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Read on about Open

Read also: