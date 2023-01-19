Trump to start 2024 presidential campaign in South Carolina

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-19 07:52

According to Reuters, former U.S. President Trump announced on the 17th that he will attend a public campaign event in South Carolina at the end of this month. This will be Trump’s first public trip since he announced his participation in the 2024 presidential election in November 2022 .

According to reports, on the 28th of this month, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham (one of Trump’s most loyal supporters) and Governor Henry McMaster will meet with Trump at the Columbia City Council Building. Present his campaign team together.

It is reported that in the US presidential election year, South Carolina is usually one of the first states to hold nominations for the presidential primary election, and it has huge influence in driving the election wind.

Previously, in the party’s primary election in 2016, Trump won South Carolina after winning Iowa and New Hampshire, thus cementing his status as the Republican presidential candidate.

Democratic President Biden performed poorly in the first two primary election nominations in 2020. After winning South Carolina in the third round, he ushered in a critical turning point in the election.

With the support of Biden, the Democratic Party has also recently adjusted its strategy to allow South Carolina to replace Iowa as the first stop in the party’s primary election in 2024. One of the reasons is that Democratic leaders believe that Iowa has a white majority and cannot Reflect the overall situation of voters.