The civil trial of Donald Trump and his children for tax fraud will begin on October 2, 2023, 13 months before the presidential election for the White House. The trial starts from the accusation made by New York prosecutor Letitia James, according to which the former president and his three sons deliberately inflated the value of the assets of the family company to obtain more favorable financial conditions from the banks. James is asking Trump and his children for $250 million in damages on behalf of the state, as well as a ban on running companies.