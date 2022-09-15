Listen to the audio version of the article

Donald Trump proposed a deal through his lawyers to settle the civil investigation into the Trump Organization, the family holding company suspected of tax and insurance fraud, but New York Attorney General Letitia James rejected the offer, paving the way for indictment of the tycoon. The attorney general, according to the New York Times, is also considering prosecuting at least one of the former president’s adult children: Ivanka, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. have all been executives of the company.

Donald Trump, however, believes that his indictment is unimaginable, but in any case such a move would not prevent him from running for the White House again. “I can’t imagine being indicted, I haven’t done anything wrong, I don’t think the American people would put up with it,” he said in an interview with conservative radio commentator Hugh Hewitt. “And as you know, even if such a thing were to happen, I would have no foreclosure to apply”, he then added excluding having committed anything irregular both for the case of the classified documents found in his residence by the FBI and for that of the plan to send bogus voters to Congress to snatch Joe Biden’s election victory, which Georgia prosecutors are investigating.

The survey on Capitol Hill

This is not the only open front for the controversial former president of the United States. Another major investigation concerns the assault on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021. Former chief of staff Mark Meadows fulfilled the mandate of the Justice Department in the investigation, becoming the first senior Trump presidency executive to respond to a citation from a federal investigation. Medows has delivered the same material that he had provided to the House committee that is investigating the same matter. CNN reports it.

A “dangerous” gift

It’s not over. Peter Baker, White House chief correspondent for the New York Times, and Susan Glasser, a New Yorker reporter, wrote the book The Divider: Trump in the White House 2017-2021. The volume, due out next week, contains anecdotes and disturbing circumstances of Donald Trump’s presidency, such as the story of when, for example, he wanted to give the West Bank to King Abdullah II of Jordan: «I thought I was going to have a heart attack. I could not breathe “the monarch recalls about the events of January 2018. Then the American president had offered him the entire West Bank, between Israel and Jordan, a favor that Trump wanted to do to King Abdullah without realizing the destabilizing effects of this offer.

Mass resignation

The previews were published by the Washington Post: the book contains the reports that Baker and Glasser made for their respective newspapers “as well as about 300 original interviews conducted exclusively for this book”.