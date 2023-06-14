Trump was arrested and pleaded guilty | Info

Former US President Donald Trump was allowed to leave court without conditions or travel restrictions and was not required to post bail, CNN reported.

Trump previously pleaded not guilty to federal criminal charges that he illegally withheld national security documents when he left office and that he lied to officials who sought their return.

Judge Jonathan Goodman decided to bar Trump from communicating with potential witnesses in the case, according to the news network.

Trump’s former assistant Walt Nauta, also accused in this case, also appeared before the court. He also pleaded not guilty.

