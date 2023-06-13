Trump was formally indicted in Miami

Former US President Donald Trump today appeared in a courthouse in Miami, Florida, to be temporarily detained after an indictment over the federal investigation into classified documents that were found at his mansion in Mar -at-Lake, Florida. He will be released soon, but it’s the first time a former president has been indicted on federal charges. Trump has been indicted for 37 counts involving the violation of seven federal laws; he pleaded not guilty.

Detention is standard procedure in the United States when a person is indicted on suspicion of committing a nonviolent crime. The accused is taken to court to hear the charges, fingerprinted and mugshots taken, and then released pending trial. Considering his role, Trump has been granted some special treatment: he has not been taken to court in handcuffs, his mugshots have not been taken and his fingerprints have not been taken. It is expected after the release trump will go in Bedminster, New Jersey, at his private golf club.

Trump was also indicted in April for an illegal payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels: in that case, however, it was not a federal crime, but a state proceeding from the Manhattan prosecutor’s office. The indictments do not prevent Trump from continuing his campaign for the Republican Party primaries in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election, nor from possibly being elected president.

The investigation into which Trump was indicted began after a request made in February to the Justice Department by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), a US government agency tasked with preserving the most important government and historical documents of the village.

The agency had said that, at the end of his presidential mandate, Trump had taken several government documents away from the White House – including some indicated as “classified”, i.e. confidential and covered by secrecy, which absolutely cannot be disclosed – violating the Presidential Records Act, a law that requires US presidents to deliver all documents produced by their administration to the National Archives.

In August 2022, the FBI (the federal police investigative agency) had searched Mar-a-Lago and found over twenty boxes containing more than 13,000 documents, including a hundred classified as confidential and covered by secrecy. , which should have been stored in government offices. The Justice Department explained that the search was carried out after “numerous pieces of evidence” had been collected which attested to the attempts by Trump’s lawyers to hide the confidential documents kept in the villa and to avoid handing them over to the authorities.

The FBI had taken numerous documents from the villa classified as “top secret” or as “sensitive compartmented information”, one of the categories that indicate highly sensitive and confidential information. Among others, there were also documents relating to the military defenses and nuclear weapons of a foreign country.