Former US President Donald Trump will appear in court today in Manhattan, New York, to be placed in custody after last Thursday’s indictment for an alleged illegal payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels. He will be released immediately, but it will still be a historic event: nothing like this has ever happened in the history of the United States.

Detention is standard procedure in the United States when a person is indicted on suspicion of committing a nonviolent crime. The accused is taken to court to hear the charges, fingerprinted and mugshots taken, and then released pending trial. Considering his role, Trump will be granted some special treatment: he will not be taken to court in handcuffs, and it is probable that his mugshots will not be taken.

Trump arrived in New York on Monday afternoon from Florida, where he lives, and spent the night at his home in the Trump Tower, one of Manhattan’s most famous skyscrapers, which he owns. In the early afternoon of Tuesday (therefore when it will be evening in Italy) he will be escorted by the police to the office of the district attorney who indicted him, Alvin Bragg, inside the Manhattan court.

He will be told the allegations that led to his indictment and which have not been disclosed so far, although much is known what they concern. Then he will be taken to the courtroom for the formalization of the charges before the judge, and to leave fingerprints and take mugshots (but on this last point, as mentioned, there is no certainty).

Reporters and TV cameras will not be allowed to be present in the courthouse, and it is very likely that Trump will be let through a side entrance to avoid public order problems. In fact, a protest was organized outside the court by his supporters, and it is feared that there may be violent demonstrations after the formalization of the state of custody.

Also for this reason, Trump is not currently expected to hold a press conference immediately after the arrest, but he should speak on Tuesday evening once he returns to Florida, during an event organized in his villa. Instead, prosecutor Alvin Bragg is expected to hold a press conference, who will communicate the charges against Trump: even if they have not been disclosed so far, it is known that they concern a case from a few years ago, the alleged payment of 130 thousand dollars to Stormy Daniels, which Trump would have done in 2016 through his former lawyer Michael Cohen to convince her not to talk about a sexual relationship she had with him a decade earlier.

The Manhattan prosecutor claims that the payment would not have been reported correctly under the strict rules concerning the expenses of political candidates: the payment was made right towards the end of the 2016 presidential election campaign. One hypothesis is that Trump is accused that he did not report his payment correctly to hide it, or that he did so to try to hide a second more serious offence, although it is not clear which.

