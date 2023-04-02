WASHINGTON. Donald Trump has announced that he will give a speech in Florida on Tuesday evening, the day of his Manhattan court appearance. In a statement he specified that the speech from the Mar-a-Lago resort is scheduled for 8.15 pm local time, 2.15 am on April 5 in Italy.

Trump is ready to give battle to the American judicial system that has indicted him, and by playing the role of the victim of political persecution, he tries to gain credit, at least among the Republican base, as the strongest candidate for the 2024 presidential elections. Covered with insults, accusing him of corruption and manipulation, Manhattan Attorney Alvin Bragg, in the latest post on his social media Truth, the former president has begun targeting the judge who will most likely preside over his eventual trial . «He hates me», thundered the tycoon speaking of Juan Manuel Merchan. The judge has previously presided over the trial of two Trump Organization companies and their former chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, one of Trump’s most trusted advisers. And he is also overseeing the fraud and money laundering proceeding against Steve Bannon, the tycoon’s former chief strategist.

“It is a puppet court”, attacked the former president, reiterating that it was “interference in the vote”. His campaign announced that the fundraiser launched by the tycoon immediately after the news of his indictment raised over $4 million in a single day. Data that cannot be verified but the diffusion of this type of propaganda reveals how Trump has chosen the line of counterattack. “The president raised more than 4 million dollars in the 24 hours following the unprecedented political persecution of Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg,” reads an email from the campaign which underlines that the tycoon “is the leading Republican presidential candidate” and that “more than 25% of the funds come from new donors”. An element confirmed by the latest polls which effectively indicate that the Republican base is on his side and considers him a victim of the corrupt establishment.

Meanwhile, New York’s law enforcement agencies are preparing for the epic day of Tuesday, April 4, when for the first time in American history a former president will cross the threshold of a court. In the last few hours there have been a series of briefings between the police of the metropolis, Nypd, the Secret Service, the US Marshals and the agents assigned to the courts to take stock of safety and minimize the risks. In an interview with the British Times, hard actress Stormy Daniels expressed fears that Trump’s indictment will cause new chaos, as happened on January 6, 2021 with the attack on Capitol Hill. «It is a monumental, epic event. I’m proud of myself, it was revenge. The funniest thing is that I received the news while I was on a horse called “Redeption”, said the porn star. “The other side of the coin is that this event will further divide Americans. If it is already got away once after having incited the revolt and created chaos. Whatever the outcome of the indictment there will be violence, injuries and death”. As for fears of retaliation by the former president, the 44-year-old joked: “The ‘I’ve seen naked, nothing can be worse.’