Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been indicted for hush money payments to an adult film star ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

However, the details of the prosecution in this case have not been released.

The jury voted to indict Trump after investigating allegations that he paid porn actor Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep him secret about their extramarital affair.

Trump, 76, has denied wrongdoing.

But he is the first former US president to be criminally charged.

The office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, which is continuing to investigate the matter, confirmed that it had contacted Trump’s lawyers to “coordinate his plea and voluntary surrender,” without elaborating on the charges.

However, two sources familiar with the matter told CBS News that Trump, who lives in Florida, is expected to fly to New York next week and appear in court next Tuesday (April 4).

The relevant allegations in the indictment will be read to him at the hearing, which is expected to take about 10 to 15 minutes.

The U.S. Secret Service, the agency responsible for protecting current and former U.S. presidents, will handle security for Trump’s court appearance.

What happened?

In 2016, porn actor Daniels approached the media offering to sell details of an affair he said he had with Donald Trump in 2006.

Daniels said the affair happened in the second year of Trump’s marriage to his current wife, Melania. Later, Trump’s team got word that his lawyer Cohen had paid Daniels $130,000 to keep the latter quiet about the affair.

It’s actually not illegal.

However, when Trump paid his lawyer, the payment records said it was for legal fees. That amounted to Trump falsifying business records, a minor criminal offense in New York, prosecutors said.

But prosecutors could also accuse Trump of violating U.S. election laws. Because Trump tried to conceal the payment to Daniels in order not to let voters know that the two had an extramarital affair.

Falsifying business records to conceal a crime would be a felony and a more serious charge. But even those advocating the prosecution admit that, by any means, this is by no means a clean-cut case.

Because there is little precedent for such prosecutions, past attempts to sue politicians for crossing the line between spending money on elections and personal spending have failed.

Like all criminal defendants in the United States, Trump faces a future of being fingerprinted and photographed for prosecution.

In a statement, Trump attacked Briger, saying the prosecutor was shameless and “doing dirty work for Biden.”

He also slammed the Democrats for lying and cheating in their attempt to “catch Trump,” “but now they’ve done the unthinkable, prosecuting a completely innocent person in blatant election interference. “

Trump has repeatedly criticized the investigation in his native New York City as a political “witch hunt” led by his opponents.

The prosecutor prosecuting Trump, Briggs, is a registered Democrat, but he denies political retaliation against Trump: “We evaluate cases under our jurisdiction based on facts, law and evidence,” he said this month. An earlier tweet said so.

However, Trump’s lawyer Susan Necheles issued a statement saying that “Trump did not commit any crimes. We will fight this political prosecution with all our strength in court.”

Ms. Daniels, who was involved in the case, thanked her supporters after news of Trump’s indictment broke. “I’ve been getting too many messages that I can’t reply… and don’t want to spill my champagne,” she tweeted.

image captiontext, If Trump is caught, it should deepen and intensify already sharp divisions in the US political system.

How to influence the US election?

In addition, the criminal case could affect the 2024 US presidential election. Trump currently leads other announced and potential contenders among Republicans.

But there are no laws in the United States that prevent a convicted candidate from running for president or holding the office — even while serving time in prison.

However, Trump’s arrest would certainly complicate his presidential campaign.

Because, while that might draw some Republican voters to a struggling candidate, it could be a significant distraction for a running candidate who also has to campaign for votes and participate in debates.

Moreover, Trump’s arrest should deepen and exacerbate already sharp divisions in the US political system.

Conservatives see the former president dealing with a different set of laws; liberals see it as accountability for lawbreakers, even in high office.

Trump’s campaign sent out fundraising emails this week that cited the indictment.

Top Republicans are also gathering support for Trump.

Republican Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives McCarthy said: “Brigger has done irreparable harm to our country by attempting to interfere in our presidential election.”

“Brigger has always unleashed violent criminals to terrorize the public, and now he is weaponizing our sacred justice against former President Trump,” he said.

Democrats, however, welcomed the prosecution as showing that no one is above the law.

“The indictment and arrest of a former president is unprecedented in the entire history of the United States … and so is Trump’s alleged illegal conduct,” said Democratic Congressman Schiff.

Trump is also under investigation in several other cases. Among them, his role in the riots in the U.S. Capitol in January 2021, what he did to reverse his loss in Georgia in the 2020 general election, and his handling of classified documents after leaving office are still under investigation.

Trump has been impeached twice by the U.S. House of Representatives and escaped impeachment in the Senate twice during his four years as president from 2017 to 2021.