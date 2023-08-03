Trump’s day in court over Capitol Hill assault – News

Donald Trump has arrived at the Washington courthouse for a hearing on his third indictment. Donald Trump didn’t even look at Special Prosecutor Jack Smith as he entered the courtroom. CNN reports it, citing some sources, according to which Trump, entering the courtroom, continued to look straight ahead without even touching Smith’s gaze.

For the third time in a few months, Donald Trump arrives in court to hear the charges against him and, for the third time, a former US president will be under arrest, at least for an hour.

In Washington, however, it is a different story compared to New York and Miami: the tycoon is indicted for the assault on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021, one of the darkest pages in American history which took place just a few meters from the federal court in which presents Trump, the same one in which hundreds of rioters marched.

The whole area has been cordoned off by the police and the main roads were blocked with huge snow plows, a measure already taken during the celebrations for the Independence Day, July 4, to avoid terrorist attacks by cars or trucks. The police are on high alert also because the images of violence from the attack on Congress are still vivid in the memory of the residents.

The ex-president, as always, played the post and in an email sent to his supporters to raise funds he warned he could face up to 561 years in prison. “It is not my fault that my political opponent in the Democratic party, the ‘corrupt’ Joe Biden, told his attorney general to charge the leading (by far!) Republican candidate and former US president with all possible crimes so as to force him to spend all the money on defense”, attacked the tycoon on his social Truth reiterating that the indictments against him are “an unprecedented manipulation of justice and adding that “one more is enough for him to ensure victory by 2024”.

Another of the former president’s defensive arguments is that a trial in Washington, a deeply Democratic and anti-Trumpian city, would not be fair. In addition, of course, to denying before Judge Tanya Chutkan the accusations that he had ridden “lies” to stay in power and of having “encouraged” the revolt in collaboration with six “co-conspirators” who were not named as they were not officially indicted but which are almost certainly his former attorneys Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Sidney Powell, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark and another attorney Kenneth Chesebro, plus an unidentified sixth.

According to the latest CNN poll, however, the Grand Old Party electorate is still on Trump’s side. As many as 69% of Republicans or sympathizers believe Biden’s victory was illegitimate, up from 63% earlier this year. Not only that, of these, 39% believe that there is concrete evidence that the elections were rigged, while 30% only have a “suspect”.

Ahead of a fourth indictment in Georgia by September, rather than jail time or the loss of the Republican nomination, Trump’s most pressing problem is funds for the 2024 campaign after he’s already spent $40 million defending himself. An issue that, for other reasons, also affects Biden who in fact has decided to strengthen his team for collecting donations. The president has hired three top Democratic National Committee executives — Colleen Coffey, Michael Pratt and Jessica Porter — to give the campaign a financial boost. “Colleen, Jessica and Michael have already been invaluable to date and will be instrumental in executing an unprecedented and historic fundraising operation,” said Principal Julie Chavez Rodriguez. For a few days Biden has retired to his beach house in Rehoboth Beach with First Lady Jill. Between bike rides and church visits, the president wants to keep a low profile and try, as far as possible, to stay away from Washington and his opponent’s judicial woes.

Joe Biden will not follow up on Donald Trump’s arrest today in Washington. The US president himself said so when answering a question from the accompanying journalists after returning from a bike ride to Rehoboth Beach, where he is spending a few days of vacation with First Lady Jill.

