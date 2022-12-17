Home World Trump’s “digital trading card” sold out within a day amid ridicule and doubts-News Center-Northern Network
Summary:Comprehensive reports, after former US President Trump announced the launch of a series of NFT digital trading cards on the 15th, they were sold out in less than 24 hours, and the price more than doubled from $99.

Comprehensive reports, after former US President Trump announced the launch of a series of NFT digital trading cards on the 15th, they were sold out in less than 24 hours, and the price more than doubled from $99.

According to the US “Capitol Hill” report, as of the 16th, all 45,000 digital trading cards printed with Trump’s portrait have been sold, with sales exceeding 4 million U.S. dollars, becoming the most popular item on the NFT sales website.

According to a report by the cryptocurrency website Coindesk, the price of Trump’s portrait card was fired to $214, more than doubled, much higher than the $99 when it went on sale on the 15th. Some versions of this set of NFT cards include an image of Trump holding a torch in front of the Statue of Liberty.

According to the report, at least 115 customers purchased 45 cards each and 17 purchased at least 100 cards each in order to guarantee a dinner with Trump.

Trump previously announced that he would make a “major statement”, saying that “America needs a superhero”. The president sees it as a “new business opportunity.” And this contrast between before and after has attracted ridicule and doubt.

