Former South Carolina Congresswoman and Governor Nikki Haley on Tuesday he announced her candidacy in the Republican Party primaries for the 2024 US presidential election. Haley is thus the first challenger to Donald Trump, who had already made his new candidacy for the White House official in November 2022, immediately after the midterm elections.

Haley was considered a potential Republican leader a decade ago. During the 2016 presidential primaries, she was a strong opponent of Donald Trump’s takeover of the party, but then when he became president, she was appointed by Trump himself as the American ambassador to the United Nations. She has been a staunch ally of Trump ever since, even after her supporters stormed Congress in January 2021. She recently said she would not run in the primary if Trump chose to, but then hinted that she would changed my mind again.

On Tuesday came the official announcement of his presidential campaign, which will be headquartered in South Carolina, where he lives. In his first message, Haley focused on the idea of ​​a need for “generational change”, he defined the Democrats as “socialist left” and underlined his international experience: “China and Russia see a vulnerable America, they think they can bully us and kick. You should know one thing about me by now: I can’t stand bullies. And when you kick back, it hurts more if you’re wearing heels.”

Get excited! Time for a new generation. Let’s do this! 👊 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BD5k4WY1CP — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 14, 2023

According to the first polls, Haley does not seem to have a great chance: some place her as the third-fourth possible choice of Republican supporters, but very far from the two favorites Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida who, however, has not yet announced whether he will actually run for the presidency. Other polls, more pessimistic, attribute only 3 percent of her votes as a starting point.

Perhaps also for this reason, to gain some visibility and to have space to position herself politically, Haley has chosen to run as a candidate well in advance: in the coming weeks she could be followed by at least 4-5 other Republican politicians, including former vice president Mike Pence. According to some pollstersHowever, Haley’s candidacy could help Donald Trump: in a more crowded race, the former president would maintain the hard core of his supporters, while Haley and other candidates could remove votes from the governor of Florida if he were to participate in the primaries.

Nikki Haley is 51 years old and comes from an Indian immigrant family. Haley is husband Michael’s surname. She was born in Bamberg (South Carolina), as Nimrata Nikki Randhawa: hers is a Sikh family and originally from the Indian region of Punjab. Haley, who prides himself on “never losing an election,” was first elected to the South Carolina state House of Representatives in 2004, where she served three terms. In 2010 she ran for governor of the state, obtaining the support of Mitt Romney and Sarah Palin, then very influential exponents in the conservative sphere: she won the primary and then defeated the Democrat Vincent Sheheen. She was thus the first woman to become governor of the state, the youngest governor of the United States and the second of Indian origins.

His political ideas are aligned with the conservatism of the Republican Party, especially on civil rights issues: he is against abortion, against the extension of new rights to the LGBTQ+ community, a supporter of the so-called traditional family and the freedom to bear arms.

In the early years of her career, her image was also linked to the renewal of the Republican Party: a woman, the daughter of immigrants, non-white, young and successful, in those years she seemed to have the ideal profile to broaden the party’s electoral base. Reconfirmed governor in 2014, she found herself having to manage the 2015 Charleston massacre: on June 18, white supremacist Dylann Roof entered a church very popular with the black community and began shooting, killing nine.

On social media, the attacker had posted various photos with the Confederate flag, that of the Southern states during the American Civil War, who also fought for the maintenance of slavery: the same flag in 2015 still flew near the South Carolina parliament. Governor Haley signed the law removing it, after a long controversy that took on national dimensions.

During the 2016 Republican primaries, Haley was among Donald Trump’s staunchest critics, especially after he refused to outright condemn some white supremacist groups. She said she was ashamed as a Republican and said Trump was a racist candidate that the party should reject. In the primaries, you first supported Senator Marco Rubio and then, when he retired, Senator Ted Cruz. And of Trump she said: “He does everything I taught my kids not to do in kindergarten.”

Nine months later, with Donald Trump elected president, she was rather surprisingly appointed ambassador to the United Nations, a high-level and highly prestigious role she held until December 2018, when she resigned for reasons never really explained, which had a possible candidacy for vice president, or president, in the 2020 election.

Since then Haley has always remained on positions rather close to those of Donald Trump, also for reasons of political expediency: opposing him has often meant losing influence within the party, which has increasingly moved towards extremist positions. She has sometimes embraced the conspiracy thesis promoted by the former president, she has partially reneged on the negative judgment on the Confederate flag (“For many it represents a spirit of service, sacrifice and tradition”) and only timidly condemned the assault on Congress on January 6 2021. A few months after those events, she made public her support for the former president, stating that she would not run for president if he did.

The loss of part of Trump’s consensus, confirmed above all by the defeats of the candidates he supported in the mid-term elections of November 2022, convinced him to a new turn, with the announcement of the candidacy officially confirmed on Tuesday after various advances.

According to many critics of the current Republican party, its political trajectory is representative of the general drift of the conservative movement. a Republican and campaign adviser to George W. Bush and Mitt Romney, wrote on the New York Times: «No political figure better represents the collapse of the current Republican party than Nikki Haley».