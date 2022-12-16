(Original title: Trump’s “big release” turned out to be the huge gap in NFT cards, which caused Biden to tweet satire)

News from the Financial Associated Press on December 16 (Editor Zhao Hao)On Thursday (December 15), local time, former US President Donald Trump announced on social platforms that he has launched a series of NFT cards with his own portrait printed on them.

It is understood that this set of NFT cards includes images of Trump as a superhero, astronaut, and western sheriff, each priced at $99.

Buying different cards can also participate in different lucky draws, and prizes include opportunities to meet Trump and play golf together. Currently, the website shows that Trump’s NFT cards are sold out.

It is worth mentioning that in a post the day before, Trump said he would announce a“Big Release”and wrote in capital letters, “America Needs Superheroes!”, but gave no other details.

At that time, the outside world once speculated that he might be preparing to run for the speaker of the House of Representatives, or announced that he would be the candidate for vice president in 2024 with his partner, but never expected that “superhero” actually referred to the image on the card.

This move not only caused ridicule from Trump opponents, but some Trump supporters also expressed incomprehension. Two Trump supporters, stand-up comedians Keith Hodge and Kevin Hodge, tweeted, “Whoever told Trump to do this should be fired.”

The current US President Biden naturally did not miss this opportunity to satirize his predecessor. “I ‘also’ had some big announcements about the past few weeks,” he wrote on Twitter, citing some policy outcomes.

Biden said his “big announcements” included signs of a further slowdown in U.S. inflation last month, lower gasoline prices from a year earlier and the imminent creation of 10,000 new high-paying jobs in Arizona.