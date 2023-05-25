Trump’s “hush money” case will be held in March next year, which coincides with the most intensive period of the presidential election – Teller Report Teller Report

The trial of Trump’s “hush money” case in March next year coincides with the most intensive period of the presidential election

According to Xinhua News Agency, Juan Merchant, the presiding judge of the “hush money” case involving former Republican President Donald Trump, announced on the 23rd that the criminal proceedings are scheduled to start in court next spring. This point in time happens to “collide” with the most intensive period of bipartisan primary elections for next year’s presidential election.

Merchan also asked Trump to pay attention to his campaign remarks, which aroused the latter’s dissatisfaction.

Melchan announced at a pre-trial hearing in the New York County Supreme Court on the 23rd that the “hush money” case will start on March 25 next year. The trial is expected to take several weeks.

Next year is the U.S. general election year, and March is the most intensive period for the Democratic and Republican parties to hold presidential candidate primaries. Trump has announced his candidacy. Under normal circumstances, he will travel around the United States to participate in campaign activities and compete for the Republican presidential nomination.

When Trump appeared in court to respond to the prosecution in early April, it triggered an upgrade of security in New York City. This pre-trial hearing chose to attend the pre-trial hearing by remote video at his home in Florida.

According to the Associated Press, Trump raised his hands in frustration when he heard the court date.

New York Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump with 34 felony charges at the end of March, accusing him of entrusting his personal lawyer Michael Cohen to pay porn star Daniels a $130,000 “hush fee” to prevent the scandal from affecting his 2016 He ran for the presidency in 1999, then falsified business records and repaid Cohen’s advance payments in installments under the name of “lawyer’s fees” to cover up his violations of New York state and federal election regulations.

Trump thus became the first former president in U.S. history to be charged with criminal charges, but he categorically denies all the allegations and has not admitted to having an affair with the woman involved.

Trump’s lawyers are seeking federal court for a “hush money” case over some of the allegations made by New York state prosecutors about Trump’s conduct while he was president. Bragg has to file documents by next week explaining why the case is still in New York state district court. Trump’s next court appearance is expected to be on January 4 next year.

The hearing lasted about 15 minutes that day. In addition to finalizing the date of the hearing, Judge Merchant reminded Trump to abide by the law requiring him to “speak carefully”.

After the hearing, Trump angrily accused judges and prosecutors of violating his freedom of speech on social media, and deliberately set the trial date for the intensive period of the Republican primary election, which is “very unfair.” “This is exactly what the Radical Left Democrats want… This is called election meddling and nothing like this has ever been seen in our country!”