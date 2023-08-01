Trump’s Legal Troubles Fail to Dent His Lead in 2024 Republican Presidential Nomination

Headline: Trump’s Legal Woes Fail to Diminish Lead in 2024 Republican Nomination Race

Date: [Current Date]

By: Anthony Zurcher, BBC North America correspondent

Despite facing mounting legal challenges, former President Donald Trump continues to maintain a significant lead in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. In fact, the criminal charges leveled against him seem to have only cemented his position. But why is that the case?

Over the past four months, Trump has been indicted twice, once in New York for alleged financial crimes and again in federal court for mishandling sensitive government documents and obstructing investigations. There is also the possibility of a third indictment challenging the 2020 election results and a fourth in Georgia for alleged misconduct in relation to his 2020 defeat in the state.

However, these legal troubles have not weakened the momentum of Trump’s campaign. On the contrary, his lead has only grown stronger. According to the average of polls through July 31, Trump is ahead of his closest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, by a solid 37 points. None of the other 14 candidates received more than 6 percent of the vote, with more than half even receiving less than 1 percent.

Even after his first arrest and court appearance, Trump remains the top choice of most Republican voters, as indicated by polling averages. This unwavering support can be attributed to the belief among his base that the charges against him are politically motivated.

Clifford Young, president of U.S. public affairs at market research firm Ipsos, explains that the bond between Trump and his supporters, who make up about 40% to 45% of Republican voters, is difficult to break. “They’re seeing the world through his eyes,” he said. “His base of supporters thinks he’s being mistreated. They believe these prosecutions are politically motivated.”

A survey by CBS News found that 76% of likely Republican primary voters deemed the classified document allegations politically motivated. Among Americans as a whole, that figure is 80%. Additionally, 61% of Republican voters said Trump’s indictment has not affected their opinion of him, with 14% even claiming it made them view him more favorably.

It appears that a third or fourth indictment would have little impact on the Republican presidential race. Prosecuting Trump for challenging the 2020 election results, for instance, is unlikely to resonate with Republicans, as the majority of them, according to a CNN poll, believe that President Joe Biden did not “legitimately” win the election.

This poses a challenge for Trump’s opponents within the Republican Party, as it becomes difficult for them to differentiate themselves from Trump without angering his base. Criticizing him for the criminal charges is seen as a risky move that could backfire.

As we move closer to 2024, the big question will be whether the trials and possible convictions of Trump will ultimately change the sharp partisan divide surrounding him among the American public. His approval ratings in the polls and the perception of his electability will be key indicators to watch.

While preliminary polls show a close race between Trump and President Biden, it is clear that the familiar partisan landscape has been carved out. Like the past two campaigns involving Trump, the 2024 election is expected to be decided by narrow margins.

Despite his legal woes, Trump’s support among Republican voters remains strong, and his lead in the 2024 Republican presidential nomination race shows no signs of diminishing. Only time will tell if the trials and possible convictions will have a lasting impact on the electorate and the sharp divide surrounding Trump in the American political landscape.

