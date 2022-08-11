Former US President Trump issued a statement on the 8th saying that his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida was raided by FBI agents. The news came out and caused a public outcry.

A White House spokesman responded that “Biden has not received relevant briefings” and said “the investigation was independently completed by the U.S. Department of Justice.”

Is it really an independent investigation? Or partisan tactics? The domestic political chaos in the United States has raised questions.

According to media reports, Trump and his family were not present at the time of the incident, and a Secret Service agent at the estate called his son Eric to inform him of the situation.

Eric TRUMP: Over 30 FBI agents raided Mar-a-Lago,[they]didn’t inform us at all, but went right through the gate and started rummaging through the office.

Trump later expressed his dissatisfaction in a statement, saying, “Nothing like this has ever happened to a president of the United States. After I cooperated with government-related agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not It’s not necessary and it’s not appropriate.” He also complained that “his own safe was pried open” and said that the “witch hunt has been going on for many years” against him.

△ White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre

In this regard, White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre said that President Biden did not know, and she added that “the investigation is independently completed by the US Department of Justice.” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, however, questioned the so-called independence of the judiciary.

US House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy: We now find that justice in the United States is not fair, and the standard by which justice is judged depends on whether you specifically target your political opponents.

The ABC reported that this is not the first time the FBI has “airborne” Mar-a-Lago, having visited this spring. The raid may be linked to allegations Trump faces “mishandling of classified information.” On January 14, 2021, after then-President Trump confirmed that he had lost the election, dozens of boxes of documents were transported from the White House, and according to legend, they were hidden in Mar-a-Lago. The U.S. National Archives believes that there are many “confidential documents” in it, and asked Trump to return it. After a long period of negotiation, Trump agreed to return 15 of them in January this year, but he still kept a considerable part of it. document. If the allegations are true, Trump could face jail time.

It is worth pondering that this raid coincided with the critical moment of the mid-term elections. According to statistics from the “American Political Encyclopedia Website”, in the elections for governors and congressmen in various states, after Trump “stands” for 232 candidates, 188 people Successfully won the primary election. A New York Times poll found that 49 percent of primary voters thought he was the best candidate for the Republican president. In this case, the question mark is not only in the minds of Republicans and Trump supporters, whether this search is the normal process of the US Department of Justice’s independent investigation, or whether the Democratic Party is a partisan method to limit the potential most threatening opponents. Some Democrats have raised the same question.

ABC’s Jonathan Carr: It’s not just from Republicans or Trump supporters, but also from Trump critics, such as Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, known for his Republican critics . He called on the Biden administration to release all the documents proving the raid was feasible.

In the statement, Trump argued that the United States had “weaponized the power of the judiciary.” Controversy over American-style democracy under bipartisanship continues.