Trump’s plan to overturn the election

The investigation that led to the indictment of Donald Trump on Tuesday for his attempt to overturn the outcome of the 2020 US presidential election, won by Joe Biden, was not limited to the assault on Congress on January 6, 2021; he also clarified what the former president’s plan was to stay in power despite the defeat. The new details that have emerged in recent days seem to confirm what was said by special prosecutor Jack Smith, who called the assault on Congress “an unprecedented attack on American democracy fueled by lies”. According to the indictment, the attack had in fact been identified by Trump and his collaborators as a central moment in blocking the ratification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory and interrupting the democratic passage of presidential powers.

The plan had been defined as “illegal” and “reckless” in some private emails exchanged by the same protagonists of the story. It was based on the “false voters scheme”, as it was defined in the investigation. It did not materialize also due to the opposition of some governors and especially that of Vice President Mike Pence, whose collaboration would have been necessary for the success of the operation.

To reconstruct the Trump administration’s plan, we must first review the functioning of the system by which the United States elects its president.

The election does not take place directly but through the “big voters”. The United States is a federal country, divided into 50 states. In presidential elections, each state has a number of voters linked to its population (the more inhabitants, the more voters). In 48 of the 50 states, the presidential candidate who wins the popular vote “elects” all electors, in 2 (Maine and Nebraska) they are divided according to a proportional method. There are 538 electors in all and to become president you need to obtain an absolute majority, therefore 270. The electors elected in each state send their vote for the president and vice president to Washington, where Congress ratifies it: in 2021 the session in question it was that of January 6, the day of the assault.

During and after the 2020 election, then-President Donald Trump and many of his allies and supporters made repeated and constant allegations of alleged vote-rigging. The conspiracy theories were varied and focused on alleged tampering with electronic voting machines, missing vote quotas or presumed non-existent or deceased voters who would have favored the Democratic candidate: none of these theories has ever been proven, nor in the immediately or later. In those days, however, the narrative of the “stolen election” was quite widespread in American right-wing circles and carried forward by Trump.

Between November 2020 and January 2021, lawyers supporting the then president, some Republican representatives of state institutions and Trump’s staffers developed the plan of “false electors”, inspired by a 1960 electoral dispute.

In the state of Hawaii in that year’s presidential election between Democrat John Kennedy and Republican Richard Nixon the outcome remained in the balance until the end.

Nixon won by 100 votes, Kennedy asked for a recount that extended well beyond the date on which it was expected that the “electors” were defined and that the latter send their votes. Nixon declared himself victorious and the Governor of Hawaii (Republican) ratified the Republican voters. However, Kennedy’s electoral committee, counting on a different outcome of the recount, presented its own alternative list of electors. The recount then proved the Democrats right: Kennedy then presented a new list of “certified” electors, who in the end were not decisive for his election.

Some lawyers from Donald Trump’s legal team, including mainly Kenneth Chesebro (considered the main responsible for the plan), believed that that precedent was sufficient to be able to question the election result until the time of ratification of the vote in Congress . And above all that that precedent made it legitimate to present alternative lists of electors who voted for Donald Trump.

Thus Trump’s staff, led in this part of the plan by Rudolph Giuliani, began a work of influencing and persuading representatives of the institutions of seven states in which Biden’s margin of victory had been less clear. Representatives from Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin were asked to sign documents declaring Trump the winner. At that point “alternative” lists of electors were organized which, although not certified, would be sent to Congress. Those votes, if counted, would have tipped the overall election outcome in Trump’s favor.

The official justification with which they tried to convince undecided state officials was that this operation was a necessary precaution in view of a future recount of votes, when the Republican party would have demonstrated the existence of fraud in favor of Biden. One of the points that emerged from the investigation, however, was the fact that those responsible for the plan were aware of the illegality of the operation: this was demonstrated by the analysis of internal communications between the people involved. Jack Wilenchik, the pro-Trump attorney from Arizona who helped shape the plan, he wrote to Trump’s staff“We will simply send ‘fake’ electoral votes to Pence so that someone in Congress can raise an objection and demand that those ‘fake’ electors be counted.” In a subsequent email he added that the term “alternative big voters” was preferable to “false big voters,” with a smile emoticon.

In the various “disputed” states, a few dozen Trump allies (not high-level, not the governors) actually signed alternative lists of electors, which were sent to Congress, in some cases even accompanied by false certificates guaranteeing their official status .

At this point the plan envisaged the direct involvement of Mike Pence, the vice president who was supposed to preside over the session of Congress in which the count of the electors would be ratified.

In a first, more radical option, Pence should have simply counted the “false” big voters as good instead of the real ones, thus guaranteeing the presidency for Trump. Another option was for someone in Congress to raise the issue of doubles major voters: at that point Pence should have defined the electoral process as “compromised” and, appealing to the Electoral Count Act of 1887, decided that the representatives of Congress would vote for the president (the majority was solidly Republican). A third and final option was for the vice president to decide at least one postponement of ratification, giving Trump and his cohorts more time to prove the alleged fraud.

None of the three hypotheses occurred, despite the fact that the pressure on Pence continued until the eve of the session of Congress, as confirmed to the commission of inquiry by various witnesses. At that point the attempt to overturn the outcome of the vote with the false electors described by the Prosecutor’s Office was replaced by animated rallies and a large protest on January 6, 2021: a few hours later Trump’s supporters stormed Congress.

The creation of this scheme, which in the 45 pages of the indictment is quite detailed with recourse to testimonials, emails and conversations, is at the heart of the conspiracy allegations. And according to what the US press claims, he will also be part of the prosecution in the investigation in Georgia, which concerns interference in the electoral process in the state and for which Trump could be indicted in the coming weeks. In this case, the District Attorney Fani Wills seems intent on incriminating the signatories of the lists of false voters, using a law against criminal associations.

– Read also: The investigations against Donald Trump, in order

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

