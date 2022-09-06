On September 6, local time, Elizabeth Truss, who was just elected as the leader of the British Conservative Party, was formally appointed by Queen Elizabeth II in Scotland as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Truss, 47, also became the third female prime minister in British history after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.

The appointment of Truss comes after the Queen accepted a formal resignation from Boris Johnson earlier in the day.

It is understood that Truss will return to London in the afternoon to deliver an inaugural speech in front of the Prime Minister’s Office, and then announce the list of new cabinet members.

Truss was elected to the Conservative House of Commons in 2010. She has served in the government since 2012. She has served as International Trade Secretary and Chairman of the Trade Committee, and Minister of Women and Equality. In September 2021, she will become Foreign Secretary. (Headquarters reporter Liang Tao)