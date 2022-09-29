Listen to the audio version of the article

LONDON – Liz Truss has re-emerged today to reassure the markets, but the “mission impossible” has failed. The British premier, who had remained invisible in the last few days of the financial storm, released a series of interviews, insisting that the government intends to continue with its strategy of further borrowing to cut taxes with the aim of reviving growth.

“Our plan is correct,” said Truss, declaring that her government is ready “to make difficult decisions” for the good of the country. The turbulence in the markets will pass, while the measures announced last Friday will lead to an increase in productivity and increase GDP by 2.5% per year, eliminating the risk of recession already reported by the Bank of England.

Markets on the attack

The markets have not reacted positively to the premier’s determination to stay the course, ignoring the criticisms of many economists, the International Monetary Fund, the opposition but also a growing number of conservative MPs. The pound lost 0.9% against the dollar, while yields on long-dated government bonds began to rise again, signaling a lack of confidence in the government.

On Wednesday the Bank of England was forced to intervene by purchasing 10- and 20-year gilts, an unprecedented £ 65 billion measure, which averted the impending meltdown of many UK pension funds. The Bank had warned of a “material risk to the financial stability of the UK”.

Mark Carney, former governor of the Bank of England until 2020, today accused the government of acting irresponsibly, effectively rowing against the BoE that had to take cover to plug a completely self-inflicted wound. The Truss plan may lead to more growth, Carney said, but it will take a long time and in the meantime Britain’s reputation as a “fiscally responsible” country has been severely damaged.