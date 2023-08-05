Home » “Truth Establishing Activity”
World

“Truth Establishing Activity”

by admin
“Truth Establishing Activity”

by livesicilia.it – ​​10 hours ago

“For years there have been those who have asked for the truth and today they oppose it. Learn more about the facts that separated the death of Falcone from that of Borsellino” 1′ OF READING PALERMO – “I am following with amazement the statements with which some parliamentarians of the Five Star Movement are reacting to the excellent idea of ​​the president of the National Anti-Mafia Commission,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Mafia massacres, Varchi: “Activities to establish the truth” appeared 10 hours ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  The Balkan cartel worked with the leader of the Kavac clan, Radoj Zvicer Info

You may also like

in doubt his presence for the first championship

Weather forecast for August 5, 2023 | Weather...

Dinamo earned 13 million euros and did not...

Authorities Sound the Alarm on Rising Drownings of...

ELECTRIC BUSES All ready for the driving courses...

The Third Criminal Charge of Trump Ignites Ferocious...

the surprise duet in Sicily | VIDEO

2023 Track Cycling World Championships calendar today: times...

Dnevni horoskop za 5 avgust 2023 godine |...

Meghan turns 42, Harry smiles at the flashes:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy