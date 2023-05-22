Home » TSC beat Novi Pazar for the Champions League, Voždovac and Čukarički tied | Sports
TSC beat Novi Pazar for the Champions League, Voždovac and Čukarički tied | Sports

Žarko Lazetić’s team is on the verge of a huge success – the biggest in the club’s history.

Source: MN Press

TSC won, Čukarički didn’t and it looks like the team will Žarko Lazetić to qualify for the Champions League, because one point separates them from winning second place. With a routine away win against Novi Pazar (4:1), the team from Bačka Topola moved two points ahead of Čukarica before the last round match against Vojvodina. If TSC draws at least that match, they will play in the Champions League qualifiers, which is by far the biggest success in the club’s history. On the other hand, the “mountain men” lost their game away to Voždovac (1:1), where young striker Danilo Teodorović stole the win with a nice goal in the 90th minute. After that draw, Čukarički will prepare for the Cup final against Crvena zvezda on Thursday at “Marakana”, and then in the last round they will play against Radnički 1923 as a farewell to a successful season, with a certified European visa in their pocket.

Although it was 0:0 at halftime in Novi Pazar, TSC stepped up and scored as many as four goals in 25 minutes. Starting with a shot by Nemanja Petrović in the 53rd minute, through the goals of the double scorer Petar Ratkov, to the checkmate of Stefan Vukić for a convincing 0:4. After that, the home team only managed to score a goal from the penalty spot (Bojica Nikčević was the scorer), but that did not affect the outcome, nor the end of a very bad series of Pazarac, during which they lost as many as eight matches in a row.

Before the matches between Čukaricki and TSC, it became clear that Partizan would not overtake them in the end of the season and that due to draw against Vojvodina to finish in fourth placewith secured qualifications for the Conference League.

