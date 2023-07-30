TSC coach after the match with Partizan | Sports

Žarko Lazetić expressed his view of the match with Partizan in Bačka Topola (3:3).

TSC and Partizan played a match of the season in the Superliga, even though it was only the first round. As many as six goals were scored (3:3), many missed opportunities, two unused penalties. The black and whites announced the announcement due to their dissatisfaction with the decisions of the referee Mitić, while the home team is satisfied.

This is evidenced by the words of Žarko Lazetić, TSC coach, at the press conference.

“I congratulate Partizan on a good match that was great in every sense. My players were outstanding, the first part was beyond my expectations, two new players, the strikers were not ready and we thought it would be more difficult. We lose the ball, they punish it, missed penalties, that needs to be looked at and analyzed, we and they had a goal from stoppage time. A step forward and encouragement for the continuation of the season,” Lazetić began.

He emphasizes that his team expected this kind of black and white game.

“We have a lot of new players and this kind of match will definitely help us to set the base. We didn’t give up and it paid off, we got a point. It was a similar game as last time, we were ready for Partizan’s style of play and the space on the flank that we used. We expected that they could threaten us from the possession of the ball, and that is what happened. Rakonjac helped us a lot, because he reminds his teammates of Ratkov.”

He believes that everything will work out.

“We know how to adapt, during preparations we played two systems, but I am not a slave to formations. TSC is less respected than it should be, there is talk of some million-dollar reinforcements, and these players were ahead of Partizan and Čukaricki last season, they deserve more respectLazetić concluded.



TSC IS NOT RESPECTED ENOUGH, THERE ARE TALK ABOUT MILLIONS OF REINFORCEMENTS! Lazetić announced after Partizan: “We expected this”

