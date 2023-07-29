TSC goal against Partizan in the 96th minute video | Sports

Partizan was close to victory against TSC, but thanks to two mishaps in the very end, they dropped three points.

Izvor: Arena sport/screenshot

TSC and Partizan played the match of the season already in the 1st round of the Superliga. We saw six goals, two missed penalties, a red card, a disallowed goal and reversals, and everything was rounded off by Miloš Stojić’s goal in the 96th minute for the final 3:3 at TSC Arena. The audience could really enjoy the match of European quality, and they will regret it much more in Partizan because they had three points in their pocket with a minute to go.

The main culprits for the conceded goal in stoppage time are Aldo Kalulu and Nikola Antic, and their mistakes “made” Stojić’s goal to the joy of the team from Bačka Topola. First, Kalulu committed a foul for the second yellow in the middle of the field, and then Antic, in a panic, kicked the ball into the corner, instead of kicking it towards the part of the field where there were no players.

Igor Duljaj knew it right away, the director of the broadcast immediately showed Igor Duljaj after Antič’s intervention, who was raging at his player near the off-line, and you could even read from his lips: “What are you doing, huh?”. Just twenty seconds later, TSC managed to score 3:3 after a perfectly executed corner by Mirčevski, which was knocked into the Stevanović net by representative stopper Stojić, and soon after that, the end of the game was played. Watch the whole drama in Bačka Topola:

00:50 TSC – Partizan 3:3 Source: Arena Sport

Source: Arena Sport

After the game, Igor Duljaj encouraged his players and gave an almost warrior’s speech with the message that everyone must stick together in order to succeed further, and he especially praised the fans who applauded his players after a completely crazy game at TSC Arena, but also objectively speaking of the first glitch in black and white.



See description

“WHAT ARE YOU DOING, BRE!?” This is how Partizan dropped TSC in 96, Duljaj immediately GRABBED BY THE HEAD! (VIDEO)

Hide description

Source: MN Press No. picture: 14 1 / 14 Source: MN PressNo. picture: 14 2 / 14 Source: MN PressNo. image: 14 3 / 14 AD Source: MN PressNo. picture: 14 4 / 14 Source: MN PressNo. picture: 14 5 / 14 Source: MN PressNo. image: 14 6 / 14 AD Source: MN PressNo. image: 14 7 / 14 Source: MN Press No. picture: 14 8 / 14 Source: MN Press No. image: 14 9 / 14 AD Source: MN PressNo. picture: 14 10 / 14 Source: MN Press No. picture: 14 11 / 14 Source: MN Press No. image: 14 12 / 14 AD Source: MN PressNo. picture: 14 13 / 14 Source: MN PressNo. picture: 14 14 / 14

Already next weekend, Partizan is visiting Novi Sad, and then they will play their first match at home against Radnički from Niš. Between those two matches, they will also play in the first European match of the season, most likely against Sabah in Baku.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:24 Partizan’s new jerseys – promotion Source: MONDO/Nemanja Stanojćić

Source: MONDO/Nemanja Stanojćić