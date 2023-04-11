TSC ready for an important match in the last round before the playoffs.

Source: MN Press

TSC is coming to Belgrade to “verify” the second place in the Superliga standings on Tuesday. They will do that if Voždovac wins away from home or if they play a draw or a duel Čukarički – Partizan be finished without a winner. After lost victories in the last round against Vojvodina at home (1:1), TSC has another chance to meet the playoffs in the second position, which will lead to the qualification for the Champions League at the end of the season. In the announcement of tomorrow’s match, the coach Žarko Lazetić he warned his players not to expect a relieved opponent.

“The Voždovac team should take their hat off for the results they have achieved, especially considering the budget they have compared to other clubs and the fact that they have a very young team. They play aggressively, fighting, they hardly concede goals and achieve great results. The hand of their coach is recognizable and the professional staff as well as the philosophy that Voždovac has been building for years. The experience from the friendly match we played before the start of the season reminds us that they managed to find a solution and get the most out of it even though we were compact and good. I warned the players that if anyone thinks that we will have any advantage because they are relieved because they are seventh in the table, they better not go on the road with us.Lazetić said.

The head of the TSC coaching staff added that he does not regret anything that happened in the previous match and that nothing significant would have changed even if TSC had won. “Motivation is the key to everything and I think that my boys can go to every next game with confidence. We are going to Belgrade motivated and ready and if every player gives their maximum, we will not have a problem, regardless of the fact that the Voždovac team had two more days to prepare from us, which is very important at this stage of the season. We have prepared like for every other game so far, we will force our style of play and we will do our best to win,” concluded Lazetić

Midfielder Ifet Đakovac praised the game of Voždovac, but pointed out that TSC will play very motivated. “We are visiting Voždovac in the last round of the regular part of the championship, and it is certain that we will have a difficult match against a quality opponent who really deserves to be in the playoffs. Of course, if we are right and if we fulfill all the requirements that the head of the coaching staff sets before us, I believe that we will return from Belgrade undefeated,” said Đakovac.