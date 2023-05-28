TSC qualified for the Champions League | Sports

TSC won enough points against Vojvodina to win second place in the table

Source: MN PRESS

With a draw against Vojvodina (1:1) at home, TSC took second place at the end of the Super League and thus automatically qualified for the Champions League. The team Žarko Lazetić won the race against Čukaricki and Partizan and used the historic chance to fight for entry into the strongest competition, which is the greatest success in the history of the ambitious club from Bačka Topola. Čukarički will remain in third place and will participate in the qualifications for the Europa League, while the fourth-placed Partizan, together with the fifth-placed Vojvodina, will qualify for the Conference League.

The goal for the historic ranking was scored by Luka Ilić, from the penalty spot in the 66th minute, and the situation on the field was “nailed” by Vojvodina striker Nikola Čumić in the 77th minute. Nevertheless, the host endured to the end, prevented a surprise and “verified” his placement in the European elite, and in the fall, in that competition, he will play in the “Track of Followers”, in which Serbian football has a representative for the first time. On the other hand, Crvena zvezda will go directly to the group stage as the champion of Serbia.

TSC has played Euro-qualifiers only once in its history, in the 2020/21 season, when it eliminated Moldova’s Petrokub, and then played a wonderful game against Steaua – 6:6 and unfortunately ended up on penalties after that.

This is what the top of the Superliga table looks like at the end of the 2022/23 season.