TSC took a big step towards the Champions League Sports

TSC achieved a significant victory in the fight for the second match and for qualifying for the Champions League!

Source: MN PRESS

TSC beat Radnički 1923 in Kragujevac 4:1 and took a big step towards qualifying for the Champions League.

Žarko Lazetić’s team now has three points more than Čukaricki (with a better position if they are tied) and seven points more than Partizan, with more matches played than both rivals. With today’s triumph, TSC ensured that they stay in second place at least until the next round, with three more to go.

Žarko Lazetić’s team will play until the end against Voždovac and Vojvodina at home, and against Novi Pazar away.

“It was a great match, Radnički saw our match against Partizan, they tried to threaten us from low blocks. Nothing is over, we don’t celebrate too much, or anything, we know that now the expectations are much higher, but everything can be change in one game. We’re enjoying what’s happening, we’ll try to be competitive and compact to the end.” said the TSC coach.