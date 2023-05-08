Home » TSC took a big step towards the Champions League Sports
World

TSC took a big step towards the Champions League Sports

by admin
TSC took a big step towards the Champions League Sports

TSC achieved a significant victory in the fight for the second match and for qualifying for the Champions League!

Source: MN PRESS

TSC beat Radnički 1923 in Kragujevac 4:1 and took a big step towards qualifying for the Champions League.

Žarko Lazetić’s team now has three points more than Čukaricki (with a better position if they are tied) and seven points more than Partizan, with more matches played than both rivals. With today’s triumph, TSC ensured that they stay in second place at least until the next round, with three more to go.

Žarko Lazetić’s team will play until the end against Voždovac and Vojvodina at home, and against Novi Pazar away.

“It was a great match, Radnički saw our match against Partizan, they tried to threaten us from low blocks. Nothing is over, we don’t celebrate too much, or anything, we know that now the expectations are much higher, but everything can be change in one game. We’re enjoying what’s happening, we’ll try to be competitive and compact to the end.” said the TSC coach.

See also  Turkish President Erdogan: Will not raise interest rates to curb inflation

You may also like

Zorja on depression and playing on the street...

Californian returns 30 stolen statues and vases to...

SAMOTER / Data control: synonymous with process efficiency...

A summit with the countries of Central Asia:...

How Russia prepares for Victory Day

In Israel green light for the production of...

Waltz in the Sicilian police headquarters, Agnello leaves...

“Yes to comparison but no to government alibi”....

FEIMI – Fashion Fair Winter 2023 on Avenida...

Arab League Agrees to Restore Syria’s Membership- Shangbao...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy