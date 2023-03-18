Not only is Partizan no longer fighting for the title, but second place is also threatened. TSC leapfrogged them in the standings.

Source: MN PRESS

Partizan is again on Friday shockingly lost in Humska against Radnik from Surdulicaand after many missed opportunities – it’s now finally used TSC. The club from Bačka Topola took second place in the Superliga table, which at the end of the season brings qualification for the Champions League, for the first time in the history of Serbian football. The nightmarish season of Partizan has suddenly become even worse because it is not that they will not fight for the title, but now their second place has also been seriously shaken.

TSC beat Mladost iz Lučani 2:1 in front of their fans (2:0) and that was in the first half, while in the sequel they fell and in the end had to “keep their heads alive” when Nemanja Tomić reduced the score in the 87th minute from the penalty spot.

Miloš Cvetković in the 15th minute and Saša Jovanović in the 36th minute gave the victory to the home team, assisted by Petr Ratkov, who has been playing fantastically all year, especially this spring, and seems to have made a good move when Zimus decided to stay in Serbia. He was wanted by many clubs from abroad, but after the goal he gave to Crvena Zvezda and “carrying” TSC, it seems that he will pay even better for his games.

To make the problem worse for Partizan, Čukarički is also very close. On Sunday, they have a match of the 27th round against Voždovac, after which they could come close to Partizan, only one point behind. Let’s remind you, we have three more rounds of the “regular” part of the season ahead of us, and then an additional seven derbies in the playoffs.