tsc vojvodina lazetić announcement | Sport

With the point won in the last round, the team from Bačka Topola joins the best European clubs.

Many things in the Super League of Serbia are known before the last round – Crvena zvezda is the champion, Partizan is in fourth position, and the most interesting fight in the 37th round will be between TSC and Čukaricki for the second place. Žarko Lazetić’s team only needs a point from the clash against Vojvodina to secure a place in the Champions League qualifiers, which would be the biggest success in the history of the club from the north of Serbia.

Therefore, it is not surprising that the celebration is slowly being prepared in Bačka Topola! According to the talented coach, the president of the club is already preparing a celebration for winning second place in the championship, but Lazetić is a little afraid of that. That’s why his goal, before the match with Vojvodina, will be to direct his players towards football instead of celebrating!

The strategist of the team from the north of Serbia, Žarko Lazetić, believes that the fact that the club secured the group stage of a European competition is already a great success, but also that the second place is not yet secured. In case of victory of Novi Sad and Čukarik, TSC would fall to the number three position.

Whatever the result, the club has prepared a big celebration.

“After this kind of success, everyone is happy, but the upcoming game can confuse a lot of things. The president is organizing a celebration, there are confetti and fireworks, food and drink and everything is ready for the celebration, but I’m afraid we won’t spoil it in this last step. Although everyone is already congratulating us and seeing us in the Champions League qualification, this is a game like any other in which victory is not guaranteed. Nevertheless, regardless of everything, our undertaking is big and nothing can diminish it,” said Lazetić.

The head of the TSC profession points out that his team is better this season than Voša, which is supported by the four points won against Novi Sad. Lazetić believes that everyone will summarize their impressions after the last game, although the entire season should be taken into account.

“The fact is that this season we are better than Vojvodina, we are better placed and have more points, but in case of failure the audience and fans will say that I didn’t prepare the game well or that the players succumbed to pressure and everyone will judge us by this match and that is normal . As far as I’m concerned, the players have proven their quality and secured the group stage of the European competition, so they don’t need an additional motivation to show that they’re better than their opponents.”

Lazetić announces that there will be no major changes in the approach to the game and tactics.

“We will not make any epoch-making changes, and it would hardly give us results in the long run. During the whole season, you could see that the players were motivated and ready, it’s up to me now to direct them to football things, so that they don’t think about celebrating. I am aware that we can lose a lot and gain a little, we have to focus on the game with a good intensity, be sure, attack and do everything we have been doing all season, thanks to which we have reached the position we are in now. How significant this club’s success is will be seen only in the years ahead,” concluded Lazetić.