TSC won, Voždovac goes to Champions League | Sport

An important triumph for the hosts in Bačka Topola. He kept pace and stayed ahead of Čukaricki before the finish of the fight for the number “two” spot!

Izvor: Marko Spasojevic/© MN press, all rights reserved

TSC beat Voždovac 2:0 and with goals Petar Ratkov i Luka Ilić remained on the path to qualifying for the Champions League. The team Žarko Lazetić he won three points with goals in the 74th and 85th minutes and thus returned to second place in the table, equal on points with Čukarica, but also with the advantage of a better placement before the playoffs. This means that if the teams remain equal in the number of points and when the championship is over, in two rounds, TSC will take the number “two” position and qualify for the Champions League, while Čukarički will remain third – except in the case of reversals in the last two rounds.

Today’s results, victories of Čukaričkiand TSC, are no match for Partizan, who are now seven points behind both teams, with one less match played (they will play it on Sunday in Humska against Radnicki 1923) and will have to hope for the collapse of one of the two mentioned teams, because Just one victory is enough for third place and the playoffs for the Europa League, and TSC is still in control of the race for the never-more valuable second place in the Superliga.

“Persistence prevailed, Voždovac defended phenomenally, they blocked many shots. We were nervous, tense because of the game, but we achieved an important victory. We have two more games, we can finish in fourth position and we are aware of that. We have tough opponents and we have to be at the maximum level,” Žarko Lazetić told TV Arena Sport after the game.

Who plays with whom until the end?